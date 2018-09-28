Testing guides set for sergeant post

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria Police Division is looking to fill a vacant sergeant position.

After an executive session and a lengthy discussion, Fostoria Civil Service Commission on Thursday mapped out the details of the sergeant test, which will be offered within the division in the coming months.

The test, which includes both a written and an oral assessment, will be administered by the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police.

Safety Service Director Deb Hellman presented three proctor options to civil service, as well as a handful of police officers in attendance, and recommended OACP because they allowed for the least amount of human error.

One option offered a written exam but no oral exam and required the city to administer the written piece and then scan it back to them, which Hellman said had “too much of our fingers in that and too much room for human error.”

Another option required city officials to select three members of the community to form the panel for the oral assessment, which Hellman said “shows favoritism” because members of the community know Fostoria officers and may or may not like them.

OACP, on the other hand, comes to Fostoria to administer the tests and chooses three individuals from a list for the oral assessment panel. The biographies of those individuals are provided to the applicants so that they can be removed if an applicant knows them. A new individual would then be selected from the list.

Additionally, Hellman said OACP recommended changing the weight of the overall evaluation, which weight 50 percent on the written exam and 50 percent on the oral assessment, to 30 percent and 70 percent, respectively.

She reasoned this would ensure that even if everyone failed the written portion of the sergeants’ exam, which was established is a very difficult test, they would still have candidates for the position if they do well on the oral assessment.

“The city feels by using OACP, we’re protecting ourselves and we’ll get the best candidate,” Hellman said. “I want you to know this was not done lightly and was not done by the seat of my pants.”

However, three police officers representing the police union were in attendance and disputed the changes, stating the new weight system would be more subjective and not “best represent the police officers you’re going to get promoted to sergeant.”

“Some people test well. Other people are charismatic and speak well. The 50-50 percent allows us to have that competitive standard,” Officer Cory Brian said. “(By) lowering the weight of the (written) test (you’re) placing it all on the assessment, which is a very subjective test because it’s all about charisma and how well you can speak and how well you can think on your feet. Yes, that is part of what we do, but I can tell you as someone who has been a sergeant in this city for four years, just being able to quick think and talk to someone on the street isn’t enough. There’s still an amount of knowledge and book knowledge you better possess if you’re going to be in charge of running the ship.

“Those scenarios (in the oral assessment) change drastically when you’re under the pressure so just giving a scenario-based (test) and not having the knowledge to back it up when you go forth and start to apply these things out on the road absolutely does not best represent the police officers you’re going to get promoted to sergeant. Really, 50-50 is the obvious way we [the union] think you should go.”

“What if they all fail the written part?” Hellman countered. “Then the city is out $7,000 and we can’t promote anyone. What do we do then?”

The Civil Service Commission settled on a compromise, keeping the weight at 50-50 but lowering the percentage by which candidates would have to pass the written exam from 70 percent to 60 percent, ensuring more people would pass that portion of the sergeant’s exam.

Candidates must receive a 70 percent on the oral assessment to pass that portion. Their separate grades — of the written exam and the oral assessment — are then combined for an overall grade at the weighted 50-50.

The written exam is scheduled to be administered mid-October with the oral assessment to follow at the beginning of November. The open sergeant position was left vacant when Clayton Moore retired this summer.

Separately, two conditional offers of employment were made to fill the two vacant officer positions at FPD. The two individuals must meet all criteria, including background checks, psychological exams and physicals before they are hired.

These offers would fill the positions left vacant on the division through attrition.

Fostoria Fire Division is also seeking to fill its remaining two positions, however, offers have not yet been made as there is a shortage of qualified candidates.

Also during the meeting, commission member Linda Cohen announced she would not be running for another term after hers is up in December. Her position would be the second vacant position on Civil Service Commission. The first was left vacant about a year ago when Steve Moes retired.

Anyone interested in a position on the Civil Service Commission should contact the mayor’s office at 419-435-8282.

The next Civil Service Commission meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Municipal Building.

