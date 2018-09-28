Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• School superintendent reported a school bus was sideswiped by a semi at Jones Road and North Countyline Street. Semi left scene.

arrests

Thursday:

• A female was arrested on an indictment from Seneca County.

citations

Thursday:

• Verbal warning issued for traffic control device following a traffic stops at Countyline and Fremont streets.

Wednesday:

• Citation issued for stop sign violation following a traffic stop at Fourth and Union streets.

• Citation issued for two stop lights required following a traffic stop at Columbus Avenue and Tiffin Street.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic following a traffic stop at Perrysburg Road and Plaza Drive.

• Verbal warning issued for railroad crossing violation following a traffic stop on Lynn Street.

thefts

Thursday:

• Executor of decedent’s estate brought documentation of theft from decedent’s bank accounts. Statement forms given to be filled out and returned to officer.

• An East North Street caller reported her phone is missing. Officer will advise school resource officer.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Postmaster requested an officer for a pitbull at a Sycamore Street location. Officer unable to make contact with owner.

• Officer followed up at a College Avenue location.

• Officer followed up at an East Lytle Street location.

• Officer transported a female to relay with Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

• West Tiffin Street complainant requested a stand-by while she picks up some personal belongings at residence. Complainant has a CPO against her husband. Officer advised there were no issue and complainant was able to get property.

• An East Lytle Street employee advised she has possession of a possible stolen credit card that was attempted to be used. Officer attempting to locate females who were headed south on Springville Avenue. Officer advised one female in custody on indictment from Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

• Officer was flagged down near the South Poplar Street tracks by a citizen who stated her 15-year-old son left the house the night before and has not returned. Mother spoke to her son’s girlfriend and advised her son is with her and all is OK.

• Officer conducted building checks at North CountylineStreet, State Street, Springville Avenue, East Zeller Road, West High Street, North Corporate Drive, West Corporate Drive, South Corporate Drive, Columbus Avenue, Plaza Drive, Sandusky Street and Buckley Street.

Wednesday:

• Officer did a walk through of a South Main Street establishment in reference to an assault. Patrons reported the male was here and everything was fine; patrons spoke to someone that he was with and the assault took place near Poplar/Crocker Street area.

• FCH requested officer for a possible assault. Officer advised subject would not give much information.

• Findlay Police Department requested assistance to make contact with an individual at a Crocker Street location. Message was relayed at FCH; staff will be contacting individual.

• A West North Street caller reported her 14-year-old was being unruly. Officer spoke to juvenile and advised parent of options.

• Officer completed a follow up on Van Buren Street.

• A West Tiffin Street caller reported a noise complaint of a barking dog. Officer advised owner of complaint.

• Maple Street caller requested officer for a verbal altercation. Officer advised parties separated, warned for disorderly conduct.

• Palmer Street caller requested officer for issues with a juvenile who lives in the area. Will advise school resource officer.

• Complainant came on station to speak to an officer. Officer spoke to juvenile and advised parent of options.

• Officer out on Peeler Drive for a follow up. No contact made.

• Officer requested for a vehicle unlock on Summit Street. Assistance rendered.

• Caller reported receiving an IRS telephone scam call. Report on file.

• Officer was out at a West Center Street location for an unspecified issue.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Deputy out at McDougal and Caples streets to serve CPO.

• Welfare check at a Township Road 112 residence on a juvenile who messaged a friend from school advising they are afraid of their mother and she is abusing the juvenile. Prior report show juvenile was a runaway. In speaking with the grandparents, they advised juvenile is at mother’s house in Findlay. Called Findlay to have them check on juvenile. They had already gotten a call on this matter from Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. There was no answer on phones of the complainant or the mother. Voicemail left explaining the situation.

Comments

comments