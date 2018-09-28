Help CERT help others

Posted On Fri. Sep 28th, 2018
By LINDA WOODLAND

Seneca County’s CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) is a volunteer-driven organization that depends on donations to remain in operation.

“State funding is no longer available for the CERT program, so I have asked for donations to replenish our supplies for training, and the upcoming class,” Suzanne Black, CERT coordinator, said. “We are a non-profit agency and any donations or grants provided are tax-deductible.”

CERT is a FEMA agency under the direct control of the Seneca County Emergency Management Agency’s EMA Administrator Adam Ingram.

To help the organization out financially, CERT member Amber Herbert of Tiffin has started a couple fundraising efforts.

“I come to you asking for monetary donations to help us!” Herbert said to her family and friends in a post on her Facebook page. “This fundraiser will allow us to purchase specific items we are in desperate need of, making our jobs more safe as well as those we are helping!”

Herbert said CERT is in need of many items including, but not limited to: handheld traffic signs, lighted pylons, specific emergency equipment, warning signs — slow or road closed ahead signs, etc.

Black explained that four emergency signs to be used at accident scenes cost about $1,000 for the set.

“We are also in need of either an ambulance-type vehicle or small motor home we can use to store our supplies in and offer our canteen service out of when we help with fires and other longer events.”

Currently, CERT members must first go to the Emergency Management building at the fairgrounds to pick up equipment that may be needed at an emergency scene, such as pylons and canteen service.

“A trailer or an ambulance would be amazing to transport equipment to the scenes,” Black added.

Herbert is also organizing an auction to raise funds for the group.

“We are going to be doing an online auction on the Seneca County Online Garage Sale Facebook page for one week starting Friday (today),” Herbert said. “It could possibly go longer, depending on the bid response we receive.”

Items to be put on the auction block include gift certificates, holiday wreaths, themed baskets, a truck organizer, toys including an 18-inch doll with American Girl accessories, an Amish lamp, custom-made memorial jewelry and more.

For all her efforts, Herbert is hoping to raise $5,000 through these fundraisers.

In addition, a CERT benefit fund is being established at Old Fort Bank.

“You can go into any Old Fort Bank and make a donation to the CERT fund,” Herbert said, adding it is a safe, reliable way to ensure 100 percent of a donation goes directly to CERT. “You don’t even need to go into the bank. You can donate at the drive-thru.”

For those who would prefer to send a check, it should be made out to: Seneca CERT Association and mailed to: Suzanned Black c/o CERT, 3573 S. TR 165, Tiffin, OH, 44883.

