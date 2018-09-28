Become CERT-ified

By LINDA WOODLAND

When you see someone in a bright, reflective vest directing traffic in the Fostoria area, there is a lot of training behind those swinging arms.

As a matter of fact, directing traffic is only one of the many services CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) members provide when called upon by Seneca County agencies.

The CERT team gets called out for emergency situations for everything from traffic control and home fires to natural disasters such as flooding and tornadoes.

“CERT is dedicated to doing the greatest good for the greatest number in the shortest amount of time,” Suzanne Black, CERT coordinator, said. “We respond to disasters before first responders can get to the scene.”

But a lot of training is necessary before that happens.

CERT members go through a 20-hour course covering topics such as disaster preparedness, fire safety and utility controls, light search and rescue operations, disaster psychology, terrorism and CERT organization as well as training on disaster medical operations. There is a review, final exam and exercise in addition to graduation and meeting the members who make up CERT.

The next training session is a weekend course scheduled Nov. 16-20.

Although the course qualifies someone to become a CERT member, they don’t have to become part of the team, Black said, noting it’s optional what they decide to do with what they learn.

“It’s a personal thing as well as being part of the team,” she said. “The knowledge that they gain will help their own family and neighbors get through whatever disaster might come through the county.”

And the reasons why CERT members volunteer their time to bring safety to others is as varied as the people who comprise the team.

Joseph Brandt of the Bascom area has been a CERT member for six months.

“The reason I became a CERT member was because I knew it was an extension of support services for especially firefighters,” Brandt, who retired after 40-plus years in the auto industry, said.

Brandt served 35 years with the Bascom Joint Fire District, retiring in 2012; he rejoined the department as a volunteer with his son in 2017.

“It’s pretty nice to have somebody to look forward to bringing you refreshments and so forth and there’s a lot of other duties that could come up at 3 o’clock in the morning,” he said of the canteen service CERT provides.”I’m glad (CERT) teaches us to be careful and stay safe because if you get in harm’s way, then it just creates other issues. So I’m glad they have taught us not to be heroes and martyrs,” Brandt said.

Cindy Jordan, a Tiffin receptionist, has been a member of CERT for four years.

“I was very surprised by how much I learned. How many different aspects it covers and the different things you learn in the training,” she said. “The thing that I think is also a great benefit is the friendships that we’ve made.”

Jordan said one of the things she enjoys doing as a CERT member is working on parking at the Seneca East Tiger Classic.

“It just seems to run like a well-oiled machine when we are over there. We’re working, we’re out there, we’re standing on our feet for eight hours parking cars in the hot sun or the pouring down rain, but you have fun. And you feel good giving back.”

Jason Maynard of Fostoria is a longtime CERT member and a team leader/coordinator who used to be a trainer and instructor for CERT.

He said he has worked a lot of fatalities and tornadoes.

“The stuff that we do out there for traffic control is pretty much, well, a lot of people thank us for doing it,” he said.

Some of his most memorable moments in CERT include working search and rescue as well as the strong friendships made with other team members.

Black has been a member of CERT since 2010 along with her husband Jim who joined a couple years after her.

“The good times are the trick-or-treat nights, the parades and that sort of thing. The bad times are the fires,” she said.

“Being part of the Seneca County CERT team is a great way to do the greatest good for the greatest number and continue to serve your community and help promote the true meaning of citizenship: liberty, intelligence and our nation’s safety,” she said.

And what CERT does for the community is not taken for granted.

“I believe CERT is a very, very, very important group in our community,” Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said. “I believe in it and I appreciate what they do.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more information or to become a CERT member, contact Suzanne Black, CERT coordinator, by calling 419-937-5599 or email: jimsuzanne@hotmail.com.

