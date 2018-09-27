West Center Street blaze ruled arson

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Officials have charged a Fostoria man in connection to a fire that ignited on West Center Street Tuesday evening.

According to Fostoria police Chief Keith Loreno, Thomas R. Barfield, 59, 550 W. Center St., is being charged with two counts of aggravated arson, a felony of the first degree, for setting fire to the residence in which he lives.

At approximately 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, Fostoria first responders were dispatched to the 500 block of West Center Street for flames shooting out of a downstairs window of a structure.

While firefighters were setting up their equipment and attempting to extinguish the fire, Barfield, who was intoxicated, continuously interfered with the operations and attempted to hinder the fire suppression efforts, according to officials.

“He was grabbing fire hoses while firefighters were attempting to extinguish the fire. He failed to comply on numerous attempts to what officers were telling him,” Loreno said. “He acted in a manner that we would never want anyone to act at the scene of an emergency.”

Loreno said officers were forced to tase Barfield when he began fighting with them.

Barfield was subsequently transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital for a medical evaluation.

He was then taken to the Hancock County Jail, where he is being held on additional charges of resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency.

Meanwhile reports of persons, including children, trapped inside the structure prompted a request for mutual aid from Tiffin Fire & Rescue Division as well as Bascom EMS and Bettsville EMS. However, it was soon learned no one was inside the home.

“This was a worse-case scenario due to the fact it was reported that children were trapped,” fire Chief Brian Herbert said. “My firefighters immediately initiated rescue operations and we were elated to find no one inside.”

Fostoria Fire Division crews were able to quickly suppress the fire, which was confined to the interior of the structure.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested Wednesday to help determine the cause and origin of the fire, which began in a downstairs bedroom. Officials are still investigating the means by which the blaze was ignited.

Barfield will remain incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail pending his court appearance, which had not been set at press time Wednesday.

The Red Cross was contacted Tuesday to provide aid to the five displaced residents.

According to Hancock County Auditor’s website, the property is owned by Gase Rentals LLC.

No further information was available at press time.

Comments

comments