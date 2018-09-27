Recycling center closed due to improper dumping

Posted On Thu. Sep 27th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

The Rotary Recycling Center will be removed from Fostoria for contamination of recycled materials.

The dumpsters were removed from their location at Fostoria Stadium Wednesday by H & O Services due to the contamination of recycled materials. According to a news release, items were contaminated by animal feces being dumped into the bins. Both dog and cat feces were found over the course of the last two weeks in the dumpsters.

“Until the time when we can find a secure location with cameras, it was mutually agreed that the dumpsters will be removed from Fostoria,” said Fostoria Rotary member Scott Scherf. “H&O Services has been great to work with and has assisted the Fostoria Rotary Club in facilitating recycling efforts in Fostoria. They made every effort to keep the dumpsters in Fostoria but with the safety of their employees in mind who sort through these recyclables, they had no choice but to remove them.”

Fostoria City Schools has hosted the Rotary Recycling Program at the stadium, allowing the dumpsters at the current location since late last year.

According to Scherf, since accepting only cardboard and mixed paper, recycling has been a success in Fostoria with little issues since the elimination of the plastic and metal dumpsters, until these latest incidents, which were a health and safety issue.

For more information or questions about the recycling, email FostoriaRotary1920@gmail or find the Fostoria Rotary Club on Facebook.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Police union: DeWine wrong to wear BCI seal in governor ads

Posted On26 Sep 2018

Pilot Flying J ex-president sentenced to 12 ½ years

Posted On26 Sep 2018

The Latest: APNewsBreak: 3rd Ohio diocese to release list

Posted On26 Sep 2018

Pedestrian walking on road struck by vehicle, killed

Posted On26 Sep 2018

Authorities ID woman's body found ablaze along road

Posted On26 Sep 2018

Local Sports

Off

Area Golf: Moyer captures the club championship at Lakeland

Jon Moyer shot a 73-73-78–224 over 54 holes to win the club championship at Lakeland Golf Club. Pat Newton’s 64-59-73–195 won
Posted On 26 Sep 2018
Off

Prep Football: Redmen coming off big win in Week 4

By SCOTT COTTOS STAFF WRITER Fostoria High School’s football team put together a strong showing last week in crushing Woodmore 38-0 at
Posted On 26 Sep 2018
Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s Games Blanchard Valley Conference Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa Arlington at Van Buren Liberty-Benton at Riverdale
Posted On 26 Sep 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company