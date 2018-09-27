Recycling center closed due to improper dumping

The Rotary Recycling Center will be removed from Fostoria for contamination of recycled materials.

The dumpsters were removed from their location at Fostoria Stadium Wednesday by H & O Services due to the contamination of recycled materials. According to a news release, items were contaminated by animal feces being dumped into the bins. Both dog and cat feces were found over the course of the last two weeks in the dumpsters.

“Until the time when we can find a secure location with cameras, it was mutually agreed that the dumpsters will be removed from Fostoria,” said Fostoria Rotary member Scott Scherf. “H&O Services has been great to work with and has assisted the Fostoria Rotary Club in facilitating recycling efforts in Fostoria. They made every effort to keep the dumpsters in Fostoria but with the safety of their employees in mind who sort through these recyclables, they had no choice but to remove them.”

Fostoria City Schools has hosted the Rotary Recycling Program at the stadium, allowing the dumpsters at the current location since late last year.

According to Scherf, since accepting only cardboard and mixed paper, recycling has been a success in Fostoria with little issues since the elimination of the plastic and metal dumpsters, until these latest incidents, which were a health and safety issue.

For more information or questions about the recycling, email FostoriaRotary1920@gmail or find the Fostoria Rotary Club on Facebook.

Comments

comments