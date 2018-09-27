Funds for Foundation Park

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria is home to more than a half-dozen recreational parks with baseball diamonds to shelter houses to the latest in playground equipment.

For six years, the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation has been collecting funds to support and renovate one of the city’s recreational treasures.

The seventh annual Foundation Park Hog Roast & Benefit Auction will take place Oct. 11 at Stacy’s Place, 625 Plaza Drive, with net proceeds to benefit the maintenance and operation of Foundation Park.

“It’s an impact project that affects a lot of different areas of the community,” Michele Cochran, GFCF executive director. “You can see all of the ways it makes a difference through the tournaments that come into town and the people it attracts.”

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., when hors d’oeuvres will be served and the silent auction will begin.

The buffet dinner and 50/50 raffle will begin at 6:30 p.m. Fostoria Dell’s will be serving smoked pulled pork and grilled Italian chicken dinners, which will include a choice of hot and cold sides and desserts. Coffee and iced tea will be available. Other drinks are BYOB, but guests are asked to not bring glass into Stacy’s Place.

The live auction will start at 7:30 p.m., courtesy of Ned F. Gregg Auction Services.

Some of the larger items up for auction include: a pair of tickets to The Ohio State University vs. University of Michigan football game; a suite with food, drink and tickets for 18 people to attend a Toledo Walleye game; a Biggby Coffee gift basket; two rooms at the Hancock Hotel and dinner for four at Mancy’s Restaurant in the Hancock Hotel; and more items for the home and kids.

“There will be something for everyone,” Cochran said.

The GFCF is still accepting auction items. Drop items off at the GFCF office, 121 N. Main St. in the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce/FEDC office.

In addition, donors can be listed as a “Friend of Foundation Park” in the event program by donating $50 in support of the auction expenses.

Tickets for the Hog Roast & Benefit Auction are $30 per person and will only be available in advance.

Tickets may be purchased at the GFCF office. Or, to order tickets, mail a check made payable to “Greater Fostoria Community Foundation” PO Box 684, Fostoria, Ohio by Oct. 1 to receive tickets in the mail.

For more information, contact Cochran at director@fostoriafoundation.com or 419-435-2823.

More information on the event is available at http://www.fostoriafoundation.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/InviteHRBA18.pdf.

“It’s a really great asset to our community,” Cochran said of the park. “This is just one way we can continue to support its improvements.”

In 2012, the Geary Family YMCA leased Meadowlark Park from the city of the Fostoria and accepted monetary contributions from the foundation for renovations to the park.

At the same time the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation committed to award significant financial support toward operating costs as well as capital improvements at the park from several component funds held at the Foundation. At that time, the park was renamed Foundation Park.

To date, the GFCF has awarded nearly $632,000 to the maintenance, operation and renovation of Foundation Park from 12 different component funds of the Foundation. Adding in another $113,000 in grants from other organizations, along with countless hours and dollars of in-kind donations, the investment in Foundation Park since 2012 is close to one million dollars.

Improvements over the years include a separate fenced-in dog park area and revamping dugouts, scoreboards, fencing, warning tracks, seeding and more.

Additionally, the concession stand was remodeled and a new restroom facility was built.

The Greater Fostoria Community Foundation established the “Fund for Foundation Park” to create a lasting vehicle to support the ongoing maintenance, operation and future renovations of the park.

Gifts in honor of or in memory of friends and family are accepted. Tax-deductible contributions can be made at any time to the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation, PO Box 684, Fostoria, Ohio 44830 with a notation that the donation be directed to the “Fund for Foundation Park.”

The GFCF hosts other fundraisers in an effort to complete other projects within the community and also awards grants twice per year to organizations in the tri-county area.

Since its inception in 1998, the GFCF has awarded more than $2.25 million in grants to almost 60 charitable organizations within the community of Fostoria and surrounding townships.

For more information, find Fostoria Community Foundation on Facebook or visit. For ways to support Foundation Park, see http://www.fostoriafoundation.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/HRBASupportLetter2018.pdf.

