Drug recovery program garners $500K grant

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of two installments about “The Road to Recovery” presented Wednesday night at the Fostoria Learning Center by H.O.P.E. in Fostoria.

By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

The war on drugs rages on but Seneca County is fighting back.

And to help it along in the battle, its’ drug recovery program just received a half-million dollar grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

“This is huge!” Judge Mark Repp told the nearly two dozen people attending the H.O.P.E. in Fostoria event at the Fostoria Learning Center.

“It’s going to allow us to go from a maximum of 60 participants to probably closer to 100.”

Repp said there are about 10 people pending coming into the program now.

“So we are not lacking for people who want to come in or people we think would be appropriate for it,” Repp said.

He explained how the formation of the one-of-a-kind in Ohio drug court came to be.

“It was a culmination of efforts starting at the opiate task for Judge (Michael) Kelbley, Judge (Steve) Shuff and myself,” Repp said.

He explained how the three judges would go to the task force meeting and realized they were all dealing with the same people with drugs problems but each judge was handling each case separately in their own courtrooms.

Repp explained that during one of their meetings, Shuff offered the idea of joining forces.

“Instead of doing three separate partial programs why don’t we combine our resources and do one really good one,” Repp said, quoting Shuff.

Repp said all three judges agreed.

“Everyone of us wanted to do something because, let’s face it, this is killing us. This is killing our community,” he said, adding the judges talked about it and worked out the details for about 1½ years before partnering with Oriana House, which runs the CROSSWEAH facility.

“We’re having some really great success with this right now but in order to get to that point we actually had to change the law,” Repp said.

He explained that municipal courts are statutory law and Common Pleas courts are constitutional. A constitutional judge can preside over a statutory court but a statutory judge cannot preside over a constitutional court.

Repp is a statutory judge so to create a drug court, the law had to be changed.

Repp explained he, Kelbley and Shuff went to the Ohio Supreme Court and explained the program they wanted to implement. The state ended up changing the constitution for Seneca County only.

The new law was passed in early May and established PIVOT (Progress In Victory Of Transition), a 5-year pilot program that consolidates certain drug court proceedings for the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court and the Seneca County Court of Common Pleas, both of which are now located in the same building, the new Seneca County Joint Justice Center.

“The Mental Health and Recovery Board has been integral in making this happen,” Repp said, adding Mircea Handru, executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky & Wyandot counties, has offered resources the judges never would have had access to.

The PIVOT program has been in operation for six months. Of the 40 people in the program, nine of which are from Fostoria, only two could not follow through with the program.

The 35-week program is multi-jurisdictional, which means misdemeanants and felons are put together.

“Lets face it, our active addictive users are committing a disproportionately larger amount of offenses in our community,” Repp said. “It’s not because they are bad people, it’s just that they are addicts and they need money.”

Repp said all along the way, the three judges were told by various entities, including the Supreme Court, the standard, the best practice, was to have only one judge running the drug court.

“But this is working!” he emphasized.

“If you know any of my other compatriots on the bench, they’re kind of bullheaded enough now that they’re going to make it work come hell or high water,” Repp said.

He said he is opposed to Issue I because it de-criminalizes drug possession. The measure would take away penalties for the crime, he said, adding sometimes it’s sitting in jail that gets through to people.

Repp told the group he had a subject in his court that he was going to send to jail. The subject pleaded with him to not send him to jail. Repp said he was feeling generous and didn’t send the subject to jail.

“He died of a drug overdose Sunday,” Repp said.

He explained the PIVOT program is not a traditional court.

One of the people in the program was attending the H.O.P.E. event and explained how the judge does not sit on the bench, the judge stands face-to-face with the user and looks them in the eye. The person explaining the program said the judge knows every aspect of their life. The judges also work with those in the program to secure a job, housing and transportation — something most addicts do not have.

“We want to start a sober-based community around the PIVOT program,” Repp said, explaining getting addicts away from the negative influences in their life is a key factor to success.

“We are changing people’s lives and we are saving people’s lives,” he said.

“This is about us. These are our people. Now’s the time. We are doing what we need to do.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Friday’s installment on the The Road to Recovery” presented Wednesday night at the Fostoria Learning Center by H.O.P.E. in Fostoria will address how to get treatment and factors related to it.

Comments

comments