Race for the Cure honors Fostorian

By SARA ARTHURS

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Lucy C. Macias’ daughters remember her as a person of strong faith, with a life centered around family.

This year’s Findlay Race for the Cure is in memory of Macias, who died March 13, 2017, at 83, after being diagnosed first with breast cancer and later with pancreatic cancer.

“She had such a faith in God,” said her daughter, Veronica Burkhardt.

Lucy and her husband, Frederick, raised their seven children in a home across the street from St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Fostoria.

“We never could be late,” Burkhardt said.

She said her mother had friendships with several priests, who would bless her during her illness.

What did Burkhardt learn from her mother? “Try and keep the faith. Sometimes it’s hard.”

She recalled another family member had said she was sorry Lucy was by herself when she received the news that her son had died. Her mother’s response was, “I wasn’t by myself … God was with me.”

Burkhardt noted that stress can affect health, and it was not long after Burkhardt’s brother died that her mother’s pancreatic cancer returned.

“She handled it with grace. … She handled it better than we did,” Burkhardt said.

Daughter Susan Macias said that although her mother, like everyone, encountered adversity in her life, she always managed it “with a smile” and with a strong faith, and taught her children to do the same.

That adversity, along with loss, included a long health journey.

Lucy was first diagnosed with breast cancer in early 2009, when she was in her 70s. Several years later, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

She went through a lumpectomy for breast cancer, then radiation.

“Her sister had passed away from breast cancer in her early 40s,” Burkhardt said.

That sister, Feliciana Frias, was a Komen race honoree in 2015. Burkhardt said Lucy had seen what her sister went through during chemotherapy, and always said she didn’t want to experience that herself. In the 1970s, when Feliciana was sick, there wasn’t as much medical knowledge and her treatment was “kind of experimental.”

Lucy decided to undergo what’s called a Whipple surgery for pancreatic cancer, instead of chemotherapy. In this surgery, doctors remove the part of the pancreas affected by cancer.

Burkhardt said it wasn’t until three or four hours into the surgery that surgeons realized the cancer had in fact spread. At that point it was too late to close the patient back up, so the doctors did the best they could, removing the pancreas and constructing a new path of blood vessels. Lucy had a scar across her abdomen, and had to spend a few weeks in a rehab unit. She had already been a diabetic, and the loss of the pancreas, which secretes the hormone insulin that controls blood sugar, made this worse.

Still, Lucy fared better than expected. She gave herself insulin shots and checked her sugar. Scans every six months were always clear.

In early 2015, that changed. Lucy learned she had cancer in her lungs. Doctors suspected it might have been there for some time, but dormant.

Her doctor in Toledo referred her to an oncologist in Findlay who was “just wonderful.” And, at that point, Lucy decided she wanted to have chemotherapy.

“She had three grandkids’ weddings coming up,” Burkhardt said.

Lucy tolerated chemotherapy well at first. In April 2016 she ended up in the hospital, though, with a mass in her stomach. It turned out there was some leaking from past surgeries, which caused sepsis, in which the body has an overwhelming response to an infection.

She survived that, too.

“She was just so strong,” Burkhardt said.

But at that point, the doctors said Lucy’s body had been through enough, and it was time to stop chemotherapy. She was given a prognosis of six months to live, in April 2016, and died in March 2017.

She was still going to activities, taking a wheelchair or walker, throughout her illness, and it was only in the last couple of months that she really declined, Burkhardt said. She lived long enough to see her newest great-grandchild born, dying a few weeks later.

Lucy wanted to die at home, and “She got to say goodbye to the grandkids and us in her own way,” Burkhardt said.

At the end, medical professionals told the family their mother had a couple of hours to live. She ended up living several more hours than that, as “No one’s going to tell Mom when she’s going to go.” Lucy died the following morning.

Burkhardt said her mother got involved in the Race for the Cure soon after her breast cancer diagnosis. There wasn’t a Findlay race at the time, but she attended the Toledo race every year. Burkhardt said both of her parents would “cheer all of us on” who were running and walking.

Burkhardt’s niece interned at the Komen foundation, and then Burkhardt herself got involved. She is now the co-chairwoman of the Toledo Race for the Cure.

“Mom believed in giving back,” Burkhardt said.

She said her mother taught English to migrants and students at Fostoria High School, as well as Vietnamese youths.

She was also heavily involved at St. Wendelin parish, where she was a Eucharistic minister and sang in the funeral choir.

“Oh yes … she loved to sing,” Burkhardt said. “She loved to dance, too.”

Her parents used to go to dances together. At Burkhardt’s son’s wedding, in November 2015, “They would be out there, dancing.”

“You could tell that they just moved together. … Holding hands, dancing, letting go, spinning. … They did love to dance,” she said.

The couple met at a dance, in fact. Frederick and Lucy celebrated their 60th anniversary the year before Lucy died, when she was receiving hospice care. They had a small celebration with their family and “a few very close friends.”

Burkhardt said everyone who met her would comment, “Lucy was always smiling.”

And no one was a friend, she said: “They were all family.”

When the grandchildren arrived, their grandparents would go to “everything that they could.” They teased Lucy that she was “a fair weather fan” — always attending Burkhardt’s son’s football games, but staying in the car with the air conditioner on, or a blanket, depending on weather. But she was always positioned where she could see. Burkhardt said her father still goes to her great-niece’s volleyball and basketball games.

As a grandmother she was “Oh, just doting. … Seriously, she loved every single one of them,” Susan said.

Although she had seven children, “she never played favorites.”

“We made mistakes. We were not angels. We were rambunctious. … But she loved us,” Susan said. “We always thought if we did something really stupid, we could come home and tell her.”

She said her mother had dreams for all of her children. She recalled her mother, “a hard worker,” saving enough money for Susan to go to New York City on a class trip. There, Susan met all kinds of different people, and heard many different languages. It changed her life, leading to her studying overseas in Russia and the Ukraine, and joining the military.

“It was my first trip outside of Fostoria. … She had worked extra hard to make sure I could go,” Susan said.

Lucy would always give people compliments. Burkhardt said now, she will find herself walking down the street and say, “That’s a nice shirt” and think, “Oh my God, I’m my mom.”

Findlay’s Race for the Cure steps off Saturday at Blanchard Valley Hospital. Registration is at 7 a.m., the race starts at 9 a.m. and the Family Fun Walk is at 9:30 a.m.

Online:

http://www.info-komen.org/site/TR?fr_id=7253&pg=entry (Komen website)

