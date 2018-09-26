Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Monday:

• Complainant reported a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Findlay and West Lytle streets at 7:27 p.m.

• Caller reported a truck and trailer struck a guardrail at North Town and Center streets at 4:23 p.m. Officer was unable to verify damage to the guardrail or the vehicle; complaint on file.

arrests

Tuesday:

• Two juveniles were taken into custody at a Park Avenue location.

• Daniel James Shatzer, 31, 800 Woodward Ave., was brought down on a committal.

• Montrice Delvonne Coleman, 26, Toledo, was brought down on a committal.

• Josaph W. McLaughlin, 36, 416 W. North St., was brought down on a committal.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop at South Poplar and East Sixth streets.

• Officer issued a citation for drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Buckley and Sandusky streets.

• Officer issued a parking citation for parking in a no parking zone following a complaint on Buckley Street.

thefts

Monday:

• Subject came on station reporting a theft.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Findlay Police Department requested officers be on the look out for a vehicle that was involved in a call in their jurisdiction.

• Caller advised of a vehicle parked on Davoli Street blocking the area. Vehicle was moved.

• Subject advised of a missing wallet, last seen on Main Street.

• Caller reported a canine was running loose on Findlay Street. Dog warden was notified.

• Officers conducted building checks on East Lytle Street and Plaza Drive.

• Complainant reported two males were dumpster diving on Christopher Drive; noted the subjects were wearing masks before they jumped in a vehicle and left the area. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle but noted the subjects were looking for old windows.

• Officer noted a gate was open on Park Avenue; secured the fence and ensured everything appeared OK.

Monday:

• A burglar alarm was going off at a Sandusky Street location. Building was secure.

• Officers received a report of an alarm going off on Perry Street; exterior door was left open but was secured.

• An alarm was activated at a Berkshire Drive location. Officers noted it was a false alarm.

• Officers were out speaking with subjects at Taft Boulevard, South Poplar Street and East Fourth Street.

• Complainant requested an officer to a Peeler Drive address for a property dispute with a boyfriend. Female gave up residency and took her belongings.

• Caller advised they located a debit card on Springville Avenue. Officer located the card holder.

• Subject came on station to report a problem between juveniles on Oaklawn Avenue. Officer advised of options.

• Officers responded to alarm activations on Sandusky Street and Plaza Drive.

• A McDougal Street caller advised of a possible issue between a subject and a city employee. Officer made contact with the subject and would pass along the information regarding a vehicle on the property.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Complainant requested a vehicle be moved from private property on State Street in Bettsville.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• First responders were called to the 12000 block of West Axline Street at 9:41 a.m. for a possible overdose where the subject was unresponsive but breathing.

