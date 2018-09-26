Poll workers needed on the front line

By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

They are on the front line at every election, ensuring the right to vote is not hindered in any way.

They are your neighbors, friends and the ordinary people you come in contact with every day.

They are poll workers who, on any election day, come in early and stay late to make sure this entitlement of U.S. citizenship is protected.

And right now, most boards of election are on the look out for more people to step up and become an essential component of the election process.

Jim Ehrman, director of Seneca County Board of Elections, is one of them.

“I generally like to hire between 205 and 210 people and right now we are at 130,” he said, explaining some of the regular poll workers have not yet made contact with him.

“It’s well before the election so I’m not worried, yet,” he said.

He explained a poll worker’s duties include checking the voter’s ID and making sure they are registered to vote, making sure they are given the correct ballot and ensuring a safe place to vote. They also need to be able to lift approximately 15-20 pounds to carry voting materials into the polling location and carry them back out.

Poll workers must be registered voters who can read, write and attend a class for training.

In Seneca County, poll workers are paid $120 for the day which begins at 5:30 a.m. and ends at approximately 8 p.m.

A brief application that includes name, address and telephone number and political party affiliation is available online at https://seneca.ohioboe.com/c/pollworkers.pdf.

“We are bipartisan and hire both Democrats and Republicans,” Ehrman said.

Those selected to work the polls will be asked to attend a 2½-hour training session for which they will be paid $20.

There are seven opportunities for training to become a poll worker in Seneca County: today at 1 p.m.; Oct. 3 at 10 a.m.; Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.; Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.; Oct. 24 at 1 p.m.; Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. and Nov. 3 at 9 a.m.

“I always put one (training) right before the election because inevitably we have a few people who get injured, sick or hospitalized. Then we suddenly have new people and I might as well have a training session then,” he said.

Ehrman will assign poll workers to one of the county’s 35 voting locations and considers poll workers’ preferences.

“If they say they don’t want to go outside of Fostoria or Tiffin, then we note that,” he said. “Of course sometimes that kind of limits us getting started because they don’t want to sub anywhere but these specific places. But that’s okay because you got to get there at 5:30 in the morning, I don’t want you lost,” he said.

For those who want to work the polls, but are not registered voters, there’s still time to register.

Deadline for voter registration is Oct. 9.

