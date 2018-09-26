House fire displaces Center Street residents

Five people have been displaced by fire that ripped through a West Center Street two-family home Tuesday night.

Fostoria firefighters were called to 550 W. Center St. at about 9:44 p.m. for flames shooting out of the downstairs.

Fostoria police officers were first on the scene and, according to a witness, were unable to gain access to the home due to flames shooting out of the house.

According to radio traffic, children were believed to be inside the structure at the time of the blaze and all off duty firefighters were called in. Upon gaining access to the home, firefighters began searching for the children. According to a witness, a phone call from the grandmother informed safety personnel the children were safe with her at her home.

Tiffin Fire Department was called to man the Fostoria fire station while Bascom rescue squad was called to the scene of the fire and Bettsville rescue squad was called in to stand by at the fire station.

Red Cross was also contacted to provide aid to the displaced residents.

According to a witness at the scene, one resident sustained second-degree burns to their hand and was treated and released by the Bascom squad at the scene.

One intoxicated adult was taken into custody, a witness reported.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is being contacted to investigate the fire.

According to the Hancock County Auditor’s website, the property is owned by Gase Rentals LLC.

