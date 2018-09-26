Cash, crack, cocaine uncovered in search of Lynn Street home

Posted On Wed. Sep 26th, 2018
By :
Patrick E. Roddy, 61, 735 Lynn St., is facing multiple drug charges following a drug related search warrant executed Tuesday by Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit, and Fostoria officers.

The search warrant signed by Judge Mark Repp of the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court unveiled U.S. currency, suspected crack cocaine, suspected cocaine, criminal tools and evidence of drug trafficking, a news release states.

Additional charges of trafficking crack cocaine and possession of criminal tools are all pending on Roddy upon the conclusion of the drug investigation and the return of the lab analysis of the substances discovered inside the residence at the time of the execution of the search warrant.

“The Task Force was receiving a lot of drug intelligence on that specific residence reporting suspected drug activity for some time,” Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said. “We will continue to utilize all of the resources we have available to pursue these individuals who continue to poison our city. Today’s search warrant on this location sends a clear message that this activity is not welcome in this community.”

Loreno said he encourages citizens to continue to report suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at 1-877-446-Drug (Local #443-0463).

