SIEDC changes its name to Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership

Posted On Mon. Sep 24th, 2018
Seneca Industrial and Economic Development Corp has changed its name to Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership.

Following the completion of the community branding initiative in the spring of this year, the board of directors discussed whether the time was right to revise the organization’s name, a news release states.

More than 80 percent felt some changes could be made and more than 100 people provided feedback in a public survey that resulted in the final decision, the release states.

“The new name better reflects our geographic area, clarifies the purpose of the organization, and stresses the collaboration of the community,” said Chair Lynn Detterman.

President and CEO David Zak agreed.

“The name provides more clarity to those who are unfamiliar with the community, including developers, as it is more location specific and better aligns with the current naming conventions of other economic development organizations.

“It also shows our close collaboration with both the city of Tiffin and all of Seneca County, while broadening our scope to include not just traditional economic development, but also downtown and community development, all of which drives economic growth,” he said.

The new name is effective immediately and will be reflected in changes to existing materials such as the website, organizational email addresses, letterhead and other collateral, and implemented on new materials produced in the future.

Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving positive economic, downtown, and community development in Tiffin and Seneca County, Ohio, which consistently ranks among the top communities nationally for economic development, the release states.

www.tiffinseneca.org.

