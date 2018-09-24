MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Severe storms pose threat to area

Posted On Mon. Sep 24th, 2018
By :
Batten down your hatches because the National Weather Service in Cleveland is forecasting severe weather for tonight.

Michael A. Klaiss, Seneca County Emergency Services technician and 9-1-1 coordinator, forwarded Monday a severe weather briefing he received from the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

Although the Fostoria area is under a slight risk for the strong to severe storms, forecasters are calling for organized, strong-to-isolated severe storms tonight through early Wednesday morning.

The main hazard with these storms will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and isolated brief tornadoes along with small hail also possible.

Severe storms will also be possible Thursday from portions of the central Plains northeastward to the Upper Great Lakes region, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/NWS Storm Prediction Center is reporting.

Updates from the Storm Prediction Center can be found at www.spc.noaa.gov.

