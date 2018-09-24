Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Sunday:

• A subject was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop on West High Street.

citations

Sunday:

• Officer issued a citation for a traffic violation following a traffic stop on West High Street.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Tiffin Police Department requested officers check a location near East Center and South Poplar streets.

• Officer conducted a home visit on Buckley Street.

• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding property. Officer advised of options.

• Caller complained of a vehicle parked on a boulevard on East North Street for several days. Officer spoke to the owner who was having transmission issues; the vehicle was moved.

• Caller requested to speak to an officer about his brother, who was texting him suicidal comments. Officer conducted a welfare check; subject was OK.

• An East Eagle Street complainant reported her vehicles were broken into.

• Complainant reported a suspicious male on Elm Street. Officer was unable to locate the subject or contact the homeowner; would try again later.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a vehicle reportedly stopping in the middle of the roadway. Officers located subject who stated she was trying to get to Tiffin and seemed disoriented.

• Officers conducted building checks on Plaza Drive and North Countyline Street.

Sunday:

• Officer was out with two subjects at Main and Lytle streets; noted one subject was intoxicated and the other was escorting them home.

• Caller requested an officer for an unwanted male at his Taft Boulevard residence. Officer spoke to the subject who wanted to retrieve property from the residence but the homeowner declined; advised of options.

• Caller reported a disturbance near South Vine and West Tiffin streets. Officer advised of custody options available through the courts.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.

• Caller requested officers for a disturbance on Summit Street.

• An East Clark Street complainant reported subject was making threats to him. Officer noted it was a neighborhood disagreement; both parties were giving conflicting stories and were told to call if further problems arise.

• Officers were out with a subject on South Wood Street.

• Officer responded to a 9-1-1 hangup call on Summit Street. Subject stated he was cleaning his car and accidentally pushed the SOS button.

• A West High Street employee requested an officer. Victim was not willing to pursue charges; business wanted the suspect trespassed for damaged products.

• East Tiffin Street callers requested officers for a verbal altercation. Officer spoke to subjects who were arguing over child custody; may face charges of menacing.

• Complainant reported an unwanted subject had been around her McDougal Street home.

fire runs

Sunday:

• EMS was dispatched at 3:52 p.m. for a subject who passed out near Perrysburg Road and Plaza Drive.

Seneca County

arrests

Monday:

• A subject was arrested following a traffic stop at South Ohio 587 and West Township Road 108.

Sunday:

• A male was taken into custody following a report of suicidal male with a knife at a North Township Road 63 address. Firelands was to be contacted.

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on South Ohio 587.

thefts

Sunday:

• A North Township Road 63 resident reported the residence was entered through a screen and a jar full of change was taken.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller requested a deputy to a West County Road 592 address for his son who was having an episode and was being physically violent.

• Complainant reported someone hit her North Ohio 587 mailbox and left; requested a report on file.

• Fostoria Police Division received reports of a vehicle was continuously stopping in the roadway near South U.S. 23 and West Township Road 112.

Sunday:

• Complainant reported a vehicle in front of him was brake checking him and driving all over the roadway near State and Franklin streets in Bettsville.

• Female caller claimed she was having an anxiety attack and her feet hurt and she needed a ride to Tiffin from a West Ohio 18 location. Deputy noted the subject didn’t have anything medically wrong that they could tell; subject was transported to Tiffin.

