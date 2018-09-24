Chamber to host Kid’s Christmas Makers Market

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

City officials are continuing their efforts in fostering young entrepreneurs.

The Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first ever Kid’s Christmas Makers Market in conjunction with the Rotary Holiday Parade on Dec. 1.

Area youth, 18 years of age and younger, are invited to participate in the market, where they will set up and sell items they made by hand.

“The Kid’s Christmas Makers Market is a way to encourage and empower youth with the entrepreneurial spirit,” said chamber/small business director Sarah Stephens-Krupp. “We wanted to come up with activities around the holiday parade that would benefit both our business membership as well as our youth program. This was a unique idea as a way to do that while also increasing foot traffic to the parade.”

The deadline to apply for the Kid’s Christmas Makers Market is Oct. 1, which, according to Stephens-Krupp, gives students time to make items and stock up their inventory for the December event.

All kid maker items must be handmade. Officials are looking for unique items such as greeting cards, Christmas ornaments, slime, clothing, pottery, candles, games, woodworking, drawings, paintings, photography, headbands and hair accessories, jewelry, etc. The only items not accepted will be baked goods due to food safety and allergy issues.

Additionally, no more than two like items will be accepted in an effort to limit competition and provide a variety of products. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“If I have a third student signs up a jewelry maker, for example, I’ll have to turn them away or given them the option to bring something else,” Stephens-Krupp said. “We don’t want the market to be saturated with all of the same things but we also want to give kids the opportunity to explore entrepreneurship and maybe get some money for the holiday season.”

Kid makers must provide their own table and chairs. They will be paired with participating downtown businesses and will set up in their partner business location during the hours of the market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pairings will be made by chamber officials and students will not be placed with a business in direct competition.

If students have a conflict, such as they are participating in the parade, they must inform Stephens-Krupp during the application process so arrangements can be made to accommodate both activities.

Officials are looking for at least 10-12 students to share and sell their creations.

“Our goal is to capture and increase holiday parade traffic, with friends and family of the kid makers, but also to have them experience our downtown,” Stephens-Krupp said. “We not only want to support the kid makers but to also give our local businesses added exposure and help kick off the holiday shopping season.”

The chamber will promote the Kid’s Christmas Makers Market and will create a map of partner businesses/kid maker locations to distribute and publicize prior to Dec. 1.

Cost to participate is free. Youth interested in participating must submit an application to the chamber by Oct. 1. Downtown businesses interested in participating must also sign on by Oct. 1.

Adults do not need to be present during the market; however, parental consent is required on the application forms.

Applications are located at the chamber office, or online at www.fostoriaohio.org/kidsmakersmarket or the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact Stephens-Krupp at 419-435-0486 or sarah@fostoriachamber.com.

Comments

comments