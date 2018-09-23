Walk to End Alzheimer’s steps off 10 a.m. Saturday

Hundreds of area residents from Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot counties will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday.

Approximately 1,700 residents of the tri-county area have been diagnosed with dementia and hundreds more have one of the many forms of dementia but have not yet been diagnosed.

According to a news release, the Tiffin Regional Walk to End Alzheimer’s rallies families impacted by dementia, other caregivers and people living with dementia in a movement to support one another through the journey to find a cure.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Participants learn more about the disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services.

Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with the opening ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. The walk will kick off at 10:15 a.m. at Heminger Center, Tiffin University, 350 Miami St. in Tiffin.

In 2017, the Tiffin Regional Walk raised $72,000, contributing to more than $88 million raised nationwide for care, support and research efforts for those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

Sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk an individual at alz.org/walk.

Contact Julia Pechlivanos at 567-302-3613 or jpechlivanos@alz.org for more information.

