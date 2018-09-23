Walk to End Alzheimer’s steps off 10 a.m. Saturday

Posted On Sun. Sep 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Hundreds of area residents from Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot counties will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday.

Approximately 1,700 residents of the tri-county area have been diagnosed with dementia and hundreds more have one of the many forms of dementia but have not yet been diagnosed.

According to a news release, the Tiffin Regional Walk to End Alzheimer’s rallies families impacted by dementia, other caregivers and people living with dementia in a movement to support one another through the journey to find a cure.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Participants learn more about the disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services.

Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with the opening ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. The walk will kick off at 10:15 a.m. at Heminger Center, Tiffin University, 350 Miami St. in Tiffin.

In 2017, the Tiffin Regional Walk raised $72,000, contributing to more than $88 million raised nationwide for care, support and research efforts for those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

Sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk an individual at alz.org/walk.

Contact Julia Pechlivanos at 567-302-3613 or jpechlivanos@alz.org for more information.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Police: Man injured in drive-by shooting

Posted On24 Sep 2018

Police: 2 men riding motorcycles together crash and die

Posted On23 Sep 2018

Fatal drug overdoses in Ohio increase to record number

Posted On23 Sep 2018

State's schools get at least $2,500 each for school safety

Posted On23 Sep 2018

Police: Bar fight leads to fatal shootings of 2 men

Posted On23 Sep 2018

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

Prep Football Saturday’s Results Sandusky Bay Conference River Division Tiffin Calvert 44, Fremont St. Joseph 7 Around Ohio Akr. Ellet 43,
Posted On 23 Sep 2018
Off

Prep football: Calvert defeats Fremont St. Joe

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert’s Austin Jones rushed for 126 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday in leading the Senecas to a 44-7 romp
Posted On 23 Sep 2018
Off

Prep sports: Arcadia champion at C-R Invitational

RAWSON — Tori Green and Lea Pessell put away 24 and 23 kills on the day, respectively, as Arcadia won three matches and claimed the
Posted On 23 Sep 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company