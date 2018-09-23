Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Saturday:

• Jamie Imes arrested on a warrant. Transferred to Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday:

• Braxton Jones, 18, Fostoria, arrested on a warrant out of Findlay Municipal Court. Released to Findlay Police Department.

citations

Sunday:

• Verbal warning issued for expired plates following a traffic stop on West High Street.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic following a traffic stop at West Tiffin and South Vine streets.

Saturday:

• Verbal warning issued for turn signal and stop sign violations following a traffic stop at East South and South Main streets.

• Citation issued for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at Town Street and Stadium Drive.

• Citation issued for speeding following a traffic top at West Ohio 18 and North Township Road 101.

• A citation was issued after a caller reported a truck hit a parked vehicle at Fourth and Union streets.

vandalism

Sunday:

• Arbor Street caller reported two windows broken out of rental. Officer advised complainant of options.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Officer assisted with a vehicle unlock on South Main Street.

• Caller reported a male walking eastbound on Elm Street asked complainant if they wanted to buy weed. Officer unable to locate; advised complainant to call police department if they see subject again.

• Complainant requested an officer for assistance in getting her vehicle back. Vehicle is parked on the corner of Fremont and Main streets. Keys were turned over to complainant.

• Officer completed paper service on Thomas Street.

• Caller reported a vehicle stopped on the South Poplar Street railroad tracks and driver is out of vehicle. Officer advised no one on tracks. Train came through at high rate of speed.

• Officer out for paper service at a Sandusky Street location. Negative contact made.

• Officer out for paper service at a North Union Street location. Negative contact made.

• Officer out for paper service at a South Union Street location. Negative contact made.

• Officer out for paper service at a Columbus Avenue location. Negative contact made.

• Comp came on station and advised his vehicle was stolen the night before. His brother was authorized to use it; will check with brother to see if he authorized females to use van.

• Alarm company advised east shop door alarm triggered. Officer advised all doors secure.

• Dispatch received a 9-1-1 hangup call. On call back female advised she was in her car and her phone was underneath her and did not realize it had dialed. Everything okay.

• East Center Street caller reported her husband has a warrant and he is at the residence. Caller refused to answer door. On call back, caller stated male left.

• Accidental 9-1-1 call made from a Stinchcomb Drive location.

• Dispatch received a 911 hang up call; no mapping available; made contact with caller after several attempts; stated it was an accidental dial; everything is fine.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Department transferred a 9-1-1 call from a Stinchcomb residence concerning knocking at the door. Officer checked premises, no one in area.

• Dispatch called back on 9-1-1 hang up call from a South Main Street location; made contact with an employee who stated she called because she thought two individuals she had asked to leave may have been attempting to fight, but everything is okay; no police assistance needed.

• Perrysburg Township requested assistance locating a male at a North Street address. Officer advised no contact made; old address for the individual.

• Findlay Police Department requesting assistance with locating a male. Male located at a Potter Street residence. Male was brought to station to wait for Findlay PD; Findlay has the male.

Saturday:

• West Lytle Street caller requested officer for suspicious vehicles. Females left upon officer arrival.

• Officer transported male to Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant.

• Lytle Street caller wished to speak with officer in regards to people in his neighbor’s trailer. House has been secured; advised of options.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested officer stand by for a possible overdose.

• Suspicious male on porch of a Stinchcomb location fled when dog barked, requested officer check area. Unable to locate.

• Crocker Street caller reported an open burn. Fire extinguished.

• Officer requested for two males shooting cross bows across West Tiffin Street. Officer advised everything is fine, subject is on his property. Advised of complaint.

• South Main Street caller requested to speak with an officer over a dispute with a neighbor. Officer making contact with other party.

Children will play in vacant lot.

• Jackson Avenue caller requested officer for multiple ATVs riding up and down the street. Officer made contact with ATV owner and advised them to stay off roadway.

• Caller requested an officer go to her grandmother’s house as she heard yelling and screaming in the background. Parties have been warned for disorderly conduct and advised of options and consequences.

• Granddaughter requested welfare check on grandmother due to abusive uncle. Parties separated, warned for disorderly conduct.

• 911 calls to Seneca County from a child on the phone at a West Tiffin Street location. Spoke with juvenile and parent, advised of possible consequences.

• Complainant observed people placing stuff on the South Poplar Street tracks and trespassing on railroad property, request an officer. Officer spoke to a large group of people at rail park, they were all advised to stay off of the tracks.

• Lincoln Avenue caller request an officer stating juveniles are playing in the street causing a traffic hazard. Officer made contact with juveniles, advised them of safety concerns pertaining to the street and traffic.

• Officers out on Sandusky Street to search warrant; unable to locate.

• Subjects came on station to speak with an officer about an incident that occurred Friday.

• Officer out at a Lynn Street location on a follow up.

• Officer out at a Buckley Street location on a follow up.

• Caller reported a van was coming into town at in the Springville Avenue/Lytle Street area at a high rate of speed. Unable to locate.

• A Spruce Street caller reported a bicycle was left in their front yard. Bike impounded.

• Building check completed at Lytle Street, Perrysburg Road, Plaza Drive and North Countyline Street.

• Officer was out at a Lynn Street location trying to make contact with two individuals.

• A 9-1-1 caller reported a fight on East Lytle Street. All subjects are intoxicated; advised to contact officer when they sober up.

Friday:

• Office assisted with a vehicle unlock on Park Avenue.

• Office assisted with a vehicle unlock on Van Buren Street.

• Officer performed a welfare check on a Peeler Drive juvenile. Female all right; advised of options.

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Department requested mutual aid for assist on an alarm call of an open front door on 613. Deputy and keyholder at location upon arrival. Accidental, assistance rendered.

• Officer was out with a make on South Poplar and East Crocker streets. No report due.

• Lytle Street caller requested officer for a possible male at location with a CPO. Male was not at location.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Department advised of an open 9-1-1 call; possibly two females, a male and juveniles in a vehicle. Accidental call, everything is okay.

• Officer followed up at a West High Street location.

• Subject reported he was being harassed at an East High Street location by his ex mother-in-law. Advised of options.

• Officer out at a Columbus Avenue location on follow up.

• A McDougal Street caller wanted a report on file stating they were contacted by a scam and computer was comprised.

• Tiffin Police Department requested Fostoria officers check a Buckley Street location for a black Chevy Malibu. Officer advised car was at location.

• Perrysbyurg Road caller requested an officer for a male in a silver vehicle at the location. Officer advised everything is okay.

Seneca County

arrests

Friday:

• A male was arrested after a County Road 11 caller reported her husband was assaulted by a neighbor.

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• Deputy advised a male is out walking in the dark at U.S. 224 and South Township Road 109. Man transported to Tiffin motel for the night.

