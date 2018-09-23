Help available for suspended motorists

Posted On Sun. Sep 23rd, 2018
Findlay Municipal Court has set aside time from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to meet with people who have had their licenses suspended and want to get them reinstated.

The goal on Friday is to take those who have had their driver’s licenses suspended in Ohio and either reinstate them or set them on the path to reinstate their licenses, Spridgeon said.

This is the second new event the municipal court has tried this year. “Safe Surrender Day” on Aug. 16 allowed Municipal Court staff to clear 104 warrants, according to Dave Beach, chief probation officer at the Findlay Municipal Court.

Insurance agents, probation officers, Findlay Municipal Court judges Mark Miller and Alan Hackenberg, Juvenile Court judge Kristen Johnson, staff from the Ohio BMV out of Columbus, and remedial driver’s education support will be available Friday to provide assistance.

There are 32 different ways in Ohio that a driver’s license can be taken away. It can also be difficult to know when your license has been suspended because the BMV may take up to a month to send a letter that tells a driver they are suspended.

Worse, the delay in notification can add to the problem. A driver’s license can be suspended again if that driver is caught driving under suspension.

The reinstatement process likely won’t be without fees, according to court staff. The municipal court is waiving its $60 court fee on that day only, but applicants will still have to pay for high-risk insurance and any other BMV fees if they come in Friday. If their license was suspended through a different court, they will still have to pay that court’s filing fee, officials said.

Staff advise those who come Friday to bring some sort of payment.

