H.O.P.E. paves way for ‘Road to Recovery’

Millions of people across the country are struggling in their fight against drug addiction.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle, according to officials, is knowing what help is out there and how to find it.

“You hear about the programs and how they’re really good and that’s fine, but if people don’t know how to access them, that’s the true challenge,” Mircea Handru, executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky & Wyandot counties, said. “They hit a road block and they don’t know where to go. If they need help or they know somebody who needs help, we want to educate them on what’s available and how they can access it.”

Handru is one of the two speakers scheduled to present during the next H.O.P.E. (heroin/opioid prevention and education) in Fostoria event. “The Road to Recovery” will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Fostoria Learning Center, 342 Perry St.

Handru will discuss available resources and will share some of his experiences with the group. He said he hopes those in attendance will ask questions, turning the event into more of a forum so he may be able to identify barriers to getting local help and point people in the right direction of that help.

“Insurance, cost, transportation “¦ it can get really complex. Those are items I’d like to discuss and educate the community on,” he said.

Additionally, Judge Mark Repp with the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court will explore what it takes to get clean and healthy as experienced through the first of its kind multi-jurisdictional drug court of Seneca County.

Established in May, the court includes a pilot program that consolidates certain drug court proceedings — lower-level drug offenses — for the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court and the Seneca County Court of Common Pleas, both of which are located in the Seneca County Joint Justice Center.

The legislation applies only in situations when 1) the court finds that the offender’s addiction to a drug of abuse was the primary factor leading to the offender’s commission of the offense charged, and 2) the offender is admitted to participate in the “Participating in Victory of Transition” (PIVOT) drug recovery program.

“I’ve heard this program before. It really does outline a proven road to recovery,” said Evelyn Marker, H.O.P.E. secretary. “Drug courts, including this one, are a best practice in the treatment and recovery of addiction. They actually are getting positive recovery outcomes.”

The multi-jurisdictional court is a new piece to the recovery process. The idea for this event came about based on feedback H.O.P.E. officials received at previous meetings regarding available recovery resources, according to H.O.P.E. President Amie Hathaway.

Wednesday’s program is the fifth local event in a series promoting prevention and education in the drug overdose epidemic.

The first event took place in January and covered prescription medicine’s role in opioid addiction while the second event, in March, was a hands-on interactive exhibit geared toward helping families identify items indicating substance abuse of varying kinds with a focus on heroin and opioids. The May event discussed the impacts of drug use and abuse on families, children and the community and the July event explained what Narcan is, how it works and how it is administered.

The final scheduled event, slated in November, will be street smarts.

“Overall, the events have gone well and there has been positive feedback from the community on all of them,” Hathaway said. “I feel we are making an impact in the community.”

Formed in mid-2017, H.O.P.E. in Fostoria is a grassroots organization focused on education and prevention. It originated with the Fostoria Kiwanis Club and the United Way of Fostoria as officials began seeing a need in the community to address the rising heroin epidemic.

The Kiwanis Club first hosted a discussion on the local affects of the problem in June 2016, but soon realized the topic was too big for one entity. After reaching out to the United Way, the first meeting for the new organization took place in April 2017.

The committee now includes 13 members representing a cross-section of Fostoria from businesses to manufacturing to law enforcement to medicine to the schools to religious institutions and more.

Members include Handru; Hathaway, ReMax Realtor and Fostoria Kiwanis Club past president; Marker, United Way of Fostoria executive director; Amy Preble, director of emergency services at ProMedica FCH; Jennifer Abell, director of student services at Fostoria City Schools; Officer Brandon Bell with the Fostoria Police Department; Autumn Clouse, human resources for Mennel Milling; Andrea Cress, First Federal Bank branch manager; the Rev. Bernie Dickson with Fostoria Church of the Nazarene; Steve Lehmann, DC, private practice chiropractor; Julie Reinhart, marketing for Mennel Milling; Ed Schetter, state executive director at Abate of Ohio and fleet sales manager for Reineke Findlay Ford; and Jason Yoakam, president/CEO of JYoakam Communications.

As a group, H.O.P.E. is committed to at least one year of education to the community with events scheduled every other month from January to November 2018.

For more information on the upcoming events or on H.O.P.E. in Fostoria, visit the H.O.P.E. in Fostoria Facebook page or call 419-435-4836.

