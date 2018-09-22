Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Friday:

• A juvenile was arrested near North Vine and Summit streets.

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for two headlights required following a traffic stop on Perry Street.

• Officer issued two citations following a traffic stop on South Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a parking citation for parking in the boulevard following a traffic stop at North Vine and West Center streets.

thefts

Friday:

• Subjects came on station to report a bank card was taken from a North Main Street location. Incident is under investigation.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer about accounts that were open in another state.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Caller reported a male subject was possibly assaulted near State and East Lytle streets. Incident is under investigation.

• Officers conducted home visits on East Tiffin Street.

• A West North Street resident reported a tree was damaged on their property.

• Caller reported a tree was in the roadway on South Main Street. Street department was notified and assistance was rendered.

• Officer was out with a vehicle at South Poplar and East Fourth streets; plates were confiscated.

• Officer was out on follow ups on Circle Drive and Columbus Avenue

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock at West Jones and South Main streets.

• Officers conducted building checks on North Countyline Street, West Lytle Street, Plaza Drive, Perrysburg Road, South Corporate Drive, West South Street, West High Street, South Countyline Street, North Corporate Drive, East Zeller Road.

• Officer filled a pothole at North Poplar and East South streets; a message was left for the street department.

Thursday:

• A West High Street employee requested an officer for a customer. Officer noted it was a civil matter; advised of options.

• Officer was out with a disabled vehicle at West Jackson and North Countlyine streets; vehicle was moved out of the roadway.

• Complainant stated juveniles were hitting golf balls toward a fence on Park Avenue. Juveniles were warned for trespassing; school officials and resource officer would handle the issue.

• Caller complained of four male subjects on their East High Street property. Officer was unable to locate.

• A Perry Street employee advised her phone was missing.

• Caller reported subjects were fighting on Ash Street. Subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Caller advised of a vehicle parked in an alley near Gormley Street and Springville Avenue. Officer noted the vehicle was parked legally.

