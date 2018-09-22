Fostorians named Falcon Family of the Year

By MORGAN MANNS

Knowledge. Experiences. Independence. Success.

The reasons for pursuing a college education are endless.

But for one local family, it means a little more.

While unintentional, the Elsass family made it a family affair.

The Fostoria natives — including Bob and Kathy Elsass, Nick Elsass and Kelli Bauman — were recognized as the 2018 Falcon Family of the Year during halftime of the Falcons’ game at Doyt Perry Stadium on Sept. 15.

“It was such a huge surprise, given the size and amount of students at Bowling Green,” Kathy said. “We were just thrilled. Nick did such a nice job and to be chosen out of all of those families was just amazing.”

Nick, a 2017 graduate of Hopewell Loudon High School, always knew he wanted to thank his parents somehow for all of the sacrifices they’ve made in order for him to attend Bowling Green State University debt free.

Then, one day on Twitter, he saw his chance to honor his family just days before the deadline for the annual BGSU award.

Nick is majoring in accounting and finance and said his parents not only have been the two most important supports of his collegiate career, but also his life.

“I was their fourth child so they had a lot of experience”, he said. “Even though I was the last of the bunch, they always tried to help me out as much as possible — not only through college, but also through elementary school and high school. Just as far back as I can remember, they’ve always been my number one supporters.”

The award included brunch at the home of BGSU president Dr. Rodney Rogers and his wife, Sandy, which Kathy said the family agreed was the highlight of the weekend.

“They welcomed us into their home, had a beautiful brunch they prepared just for us and we just had a beautiful time,” she said. “The funniest part of the day was Dr. Rogers and I realized we knew each other in high school in Hardin County. We had such a good time reminiscing about it that at one point, we were sitting pointing out people we noticed in photos and we look up and Nick just couldn’t believe the conversation he was hearing.”

The family also participated in many other festivities during the Family Fun Weekend on campus, including a birds-eye view of the football game, which the Falcons won 42-35 over Eastern Kentucky, from the presidential suite.

“They were so accommodating and so nice, they even put us up in motel rooms for the weekend,” Kathy said. “We attended as many (family weekend) activities as we could and it was a really nice time for all of us.”

Kathy was a non-traditional student while attending BGSU.

As a student, she was mother to four children and held a full-time position with a Fostoria manufacturer. Even with all of her responsibilities, she was able to graduate Summa Cum Laude and address her fellow graduates at Anderson Arena in 2001 as the student commencement speaker.

“It was an absolute thrill to stand up in front of my fellow classmates and their families to tell our story,” she said. “Being a nontraditional student, I often found myself in a classroom of students who were 20 years younger than me — and, often I was the only female in the technical classes. So I was humbled by the opportunity and, at the same time, very proud to talk about my BGSU experience. I’ll never forget the excitement and pride that day.”

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

Although a big portion of her immediate family attended BGSU, she said they all experienced college life in a different way.

Her husband was more of a traditional student, according to Kathy, before cell phones when students spent less time traveling back home.

Bob graduated from BGSU with a Bachelor Science in education with a specialization in Mathematics and returned several years later for his Master of Education with a specialization in Physical Education.

He retired from the Fostoria City School system in 1998. In all, he completed a 35-year education career as a teacher and junior high and high school basketball coach at several schools in northwest Ohio.

“My dad is stricken with both arthritis and Parkinson’s disease and it’s hard for him to walk,” Nick said. “Even with his disabilities he still accompanied me to all of my campus tours and showed me how much he cared about the quality of my education. My parents have inspired me to do my best and know that I can overcome anything that comes my way.”

Nick said that his BGSU experience has surpassed his expectations and it’s encouraged him to get involved in student organizations. He is a member of the College of Business, Student Ambassadors, National Society for Leadership Success and the National Society for Collegiate Scholars.

He has most recently joined the Financial Management Society. A highlight of his college experience came this summer when he visited China with a group of BGSU students and their professor.

Likewise, his sister, Kelli Bauman, also spent semesters abroad. She spent a semester in Tours, France, in 2006 and also visited Burkina Faso, Africa, as a participant in the Study Abroad program.

Kelli is a 2008 graduate of BGSU. She attained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education and later obtained her Master’s degree at the University of Findlay.

After graduation, she was hired as an elementary art teacher at her alma mater, Fostoria City Schools, and now serves as the principal at Longfellow and Riley elementary schools.

Her husband, Drew Bauman, completes the family tradition of BGSU grads as he also completed his Bachelor’s degree in education in 2008. Also a Fostoria City Schools alumnus, he obtained a Master’s degree at the University of Findlay and is the high school principal in the Fostoria City School system.

“It’s definitely a family affair,” Kathy said. “We really didn’t sway either Kelli or Nick. Bowling Green has a great program there for teaching, which Kelli was into, and Nick had the fellowships with local students. It all worked out perfectly.”

Bob and Kathy Elsass have two other sons who attended Fostoria City Schools. Both Tracy and Travis Temple attended Ohio Northern University, earning Bachelor’s degrees in business. Both earned Master’s degrees in business from the Ohio State University and traveled to China as part of the master’s program.

