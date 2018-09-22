MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fire destroys Findlay house, barn

Posted On Sat. Sep 22nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

By EILEEN MCCLORY

STAFF WRITER

A house and barn were destroyed Friday afternoon by a fire at 17250 Marion Township 202, near the Findlay reservoirs.

No injuries were reported.

Mark G. Baden owns the home, according to the Hancock County auditor’s website. He was not home at the time of the fire.

Mark Price, Vanlue fire chief, said his department was called to the fire at 12:43 p.m. by Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative workers.

The fire appeared to start in the house and jumped to a nearby detached barn.

The cause of the fire is not known, Price said.

By 2 p.m. Friday, the fire had been contained.

Price said winds, which were blowing at 39 miles an hour at times, were a problem for firefighters.

Another struggle was obtaining water to fight the blaze.

Vanlue radioed several times for more water. Fire departments from Allen Township, Washington Township, Delaware Township, and Arlington all responded, bringing water tankers and helping knock down the fire.

Hanco EMS and Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative also responded.

The home was not insured, Price said.

McClory: 419-427-8497

Send an E-mail to eileenmcclory

Twitter: @CourierEileen

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

NBA player Richard Jefferson's father killed in drive-by

Posted On21 Sep 2018

Fugitive accused of threatening Trump arrested in Ohio

Posted On21 Sep 2018

Ohio House aide resigns after sexual harassment complaints

Posted On21 Sep 2018

Appeals court overturns Ohio murder-for-hire death sentence

Posted On21 Sep 2018

Mail carrier caught in sting steal marijuana from packages

Posted On21 Sep 2018

Local Sports

Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s Results Blanchard Valley Conference Cory-Rawson 55, Arcadia 12 Leipsic 34, Hopewell-Loudon 13 Liberty-Benton 49,
Posted On 22 Sep 2018
Off

Prep football: Lomeli, Leipsic sink Chieftains

LEIPSIC — Gavin Lomeli scored three touchdowns while rushing for 143 yards on 24 attempts as state-ranked Leipsic thumped Hopewell-Loudon
Posted On 22 Sep 2018
Off

Prep football: Cory-Rawson runs past Arcadia

By BRANDON SHRIDER Staff Writer ARCADIA — Cory-Rawson had its focus on establishing the running game at the season’s midpoint. Head
Posted On 22 Sep 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company