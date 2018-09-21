Windy City blues blow into Bascom

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Visitors will be feeling the blues Saturday.

But not in a sad and down in the dumps kind of way.

The 23rd annual Soul Shine Blues Festival promises to put smiles on faces and rhythm in feet with the healing, upbeat sounds of blues music.

“Music is a universal language. It’s a healing tool for people — they turn to music to feel good,” said Terri Mercer, First Step director. “And that’s the work we do. Some of the people we help are struggling to heal from bad situations. The idea of bringing people together through music, to us, is a top priority.”

Slated for 4-9 p.m. at Meadowbrook Ballroom in Bascom, the event supports First Step Healthy Family Resource Center, which provides shelter for victims of domestic violence and their children, a 24-hour support line, advocacy, outreach and support programs for men, women and children.

The non-profit offers crisis intervention, safe residency for women and men, legal advocacy, case management, PASSAGES, Positive Parenting Program, Men’s Support Group, Women’s Support Group, Operation Starshine for Kids, art therapy, community presentations and more.

“We help bring healing to those families and help them choose behaviors or directions in their lives that would remove the abuse, arguing and conflict. Fundraising is so important to us because the money we get (through grants and organizations) is dwindling,” Mercer previously said, adding Soul Shine comprises 27 percent of First Step’s operating budget. “It’s a major fundraiser for First Step. It goes toward filling the gap between funding we receive and what is needed.”

The goal, according to Mercer, is to raise $16,000, which is what the event typically brings in each year.

Maurice John Vaughn and Shirley Johnson are the event’s headliners. The Soul Shine Blues Band along with Bud Mowery and the All Star Blues Band complete the bill.

Coming out of the streets of Chicago, Maurice John Vaughn is a triple threat on guitar, saxophone and vocals. Raised on Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf, black Top 40 and James Brown, he has incorporated his various influences into a blues and R&B style of his own.

In the 1980s, Vaughn released his debut solo album, “Generic Blues Album,” and followed that up with 1993’s “In the Shadow of the City” and 2001’s “Dangerous Road.”

Raised in Virginia, Shirley Johnson is a gritty, big-voiced blues singer who can also handle soul and gospel. She got her start in her church’s gospel choir at the age of 6 before developing a taste for secular blues music, later landing opening slots for Aretha Franklin, Jerry Butler, Z.Z. Hill, and other well-known artists passing through Virginia. Eventually, she found a home in the Chicago blues circuit, recording albums like 1996’s “Looking for Love,” 2002’s “Killer Diller,” and 2009’s “Blues Attack.”

The Soul Shine Blues Band will perform traditional blues, drawing on influences like John Lee Hooker, Mississippi John Hurt and Reverend Gary Davis along with the Chicago blues of Howlin’ Wolf. The group features Dave Phillips, Otto Mercer, Rusty Campbell, Jay Albright, Pete Hill and Jameson Newhouse, the first four of which have been in the Findlay area music scene for decades.

Bud Mowery and the All Star Blues Band was formed specifically for Soul Shine, featuring Mowery, Glenn Roddy, John Whitlow, Steve Wilson, Dave McNary, and Gary Burns. The bandmates carry decades of experience from local bands, with a repertoire featuring everything from B.B. King and Muddy Waters to more contemporary artists like Rory Gallagher and Joe Bonamassa.

“Music is something people can get around and enjoy and its just fun. People love to dance and get together with friends and have a good time,” Mercer previously said. “We provide some real quality acts and they rock the house.”

Tickets are $25 and can be obtained by calling First Step at 419-435-7300. They are also available at the door the day of the event.

While music provided food for the soul, the festival will also offer a variety of food for the stomach, including Main Street Deli’s seafood jambalaya and red beans and rice; and Hawg Sauce Catering’s pulled pork barbecue.

Several raffle items will be up for grabs as well as this year’s guitar raffle, which will feature a limited edition Fender Standard Stratocaster in seafoam pearl with a hard case. There will also be two handmade cigar box guitars donated by Roger Jones, one inspired by Ohio State University with the other a tribute to Vietnam veterans.

Raffle tickets are available at First Step, located at 1099 Columbus Ave. in Fostoria, or the day of the show. Winners do not need to be present to win.

The event typically brings in around 400-500 people every year.

“People really love the whole variety of raffle items and the guitars but I like to think they come to support our event too,” Mercer said. “I hope they see First Step is a really worthy cause and that this event not only supports us but is very fun, too.”

Meadowbrook Park Ballroom is located at 5430 W. Ohio 18 in Bascom.

For more information, visit http://soulshineblues.com/, check out First Step’s Facebook page or call First Step.

Comments

comments