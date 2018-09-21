Voter registration deadline nearing

Posted On Fri. Sep 21st, 2018
The deadline for voter registration for the Nov. 6 general election is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Seneca, Hancock and Wood County boards of election will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. that day to assist with registration.

Seneca County Board of Elections is located at 71 S. Washington St., Suite 1101

Tiffin. Hancock County Board of Elections is at 201 E. Lincoln St., rear entrance, Findlay. Wood County Board of Elections is at 1 Courthouse Sq., Bowling Green.

Other locations throughout the counties where individuals can register to vote include: public libraries; license bureaus; treasurer and auditor offices; departments of mental health; departments of human services; departments of developmental disabilities; departments of Job and Family Services; and universities (Tiffin, Heidelberg, Findlay and Bowling Green); and Ohioans with Disabilities offices.

To register to vote in Ohio, an individual must be a U.S. citizen; be 18 years old on or before Nov. 6; and be registered at your current address as of Oct. 10.

Individuals can check their voter registration online at their board of election’s website. An address change can be done online or in the board office until 9 p.m. Oct. 9. (See website addresses below).

Early in-person absentee voting for the general election will begin Wednesday, Oct. 10 in the elections board offices.

Seneca and Wood County board of elections offices will be open during the following days and hours prior to the election for in-person absentee voting:

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 10-26.

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.

• 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 29-Nov. 2.

• 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5

In Hancock County, the elections office hours for absentee voting for in-person absentee voting is as follows:

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 10-19.

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 22-Oct.26.

• 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 29-Nov. 2.

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.

• 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5.

Ballot issues and candidates on the general election ballots can be viewed on the elections boards’ websites:

https://seneca.ohioboe.com/

https://hancockboardofelections.com/

https://www.co.wood.oh.us/boe/

For more information, or to request an application for voting by mail, go online to the board’s website or call the elections board’s office at:

Seneca County: 419-447-4424

Wood County: 419-354-9120

Hancock County: 419-422-3245.

