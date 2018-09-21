Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Thursday:

• A subject was arrested on a warrant following a request for an officer regarding a disturbance on South Wood Street.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a warning for expired plates following a traffic stop at North Countlyine and West Center streets.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at West Fremont and North Vine streets.

• Officer issued a warning for littering following a traffic stop on West Lytle Street.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a citation for open container following a traffic stop at West Tiffin and South Union streets.

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop at West Center and North Countyline streets.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Caller requested an officer for issues with their East Eagle Street neighbor. Officer advised it was a civil issue.

• An Oak Park Drive caller requested an officer for issues with the garage door and car. Officer noted the noise was from the vacuum of opening the door.

• Caller advised of property found on East Crocker Street.

• Caller stated a bike was left on their North Union Street property. Bicycle was impounded.

• Officer was flagged down for a loose canine on South Union Street; subject advised she knew where the dog lived.

• Officers conducted building checks on North Countyline Street, East Lytle Street, Plaza Drive.

• Complainant reported juveniles were fighting near South Poplar and East Crocker streets. Officer noted a male subject ran from the area upon his arrival; officer located two pills, keys and a cellphone inside a vehicle that had a door was open.

Wednesday:

• Caller reported a possible assault at a West South Street address.

• Officers were out with an open door at an HL Ford Drive location.

• Caller requested an officer for an unwanted female subject at a South Poplar Street location.

• Caller advised of three male subjects in the area of East Crocker and South Poplar streets.

• Complainant stated an object was in the roadway at West Fremont and North Countyline streets. Metal debris was removed.

• Officer was out with a vehicle near Lakeview Drive and West Center Street with five occupants; noted an odor of marijuana from the vehicle.

• Officer was out with a vehicle at North Vine and West Fremont streets; advised subjects of the park hours.

• Officer was out with two vehicles near Perrysburg Road and Plaza Drive; advised subjects of the park hours.

• Caller advised of a broken down vehicle on North Countyline Street. Officer assisted with moving the vehicle from the roadway.

• Officers conducted follow ups on West Crocker Street, North Countyline Street,

• An East High Street caller requested EMS but officers were unable to locate.

• Security company advised of a possible open door at a North Countyline Street business. Officers secured the building.

• Caller requested an officer for issues with a female subject at a South Union Street location.

• Caller filed a canine complaint on West Crocker Street.

• Complainant reported two male subjects attempted to access a truck parked on West Fremont Street. Officers would be on the look out.

• Caller advised of a disturbance with a possibly intoxicated male subject on East Clark Street. Both parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

• A South Main Street employee requested an officer for a male subject causing a disturbance. Subject was warned for disorderly conduct and was issued for criminal trespassing.

• Caller claimed a hit was put out on her son for $500. Officer advised of options.

Seneca County

accidents

Wednesday:

• Caller reported she hit a buck on North County Road 5 at 5:46 p.m.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Deputy noticed a subject was swimming on North Township Road 70 before they took off running; warned the subject for swimming and trespassing.

• Deputy advised of an open door on Sullivan Road in Bettsville; everything appeared find.

• Complainant stated he purchased a North U.S. 23 property and the property beside it but the neighbor had been parking on the empty lot even though they had been asked not to. Deputy spoke with the subject who would move her vehicle.

• Caller requested a deputy for an open door at a Washington Street business in Bettsville. Deputy noted everything appeared fine.

Wednesday:

• Complainant advised of an unwanted male subject on her North U.S. 23 property.

