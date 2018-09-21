NKP 765 makes late night trip through town

By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

It was a hurry-up-and-wait kind of day for Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive No. 765 and its Fostoria rail fans Wednesday.

But in the end, the engine and its historic rail cars were either 12 hours early or 12 hours late.

The locomotive was originally scheduled to come through Fostoria around noon Thursday. Then Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, the destination of the NKP 765, requested the locomotive arrive a day early.

“They wanted it there for one of their trips,” Tom Miller, a retired engineer, said.

That would’ve put the locomotive traveling through Fostoria at noon Wednesday.

The locomotive was bringing two Zephyr cars that are part of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s $1.5 million capital campaign to Cuyahoga Valley where they will become a part of the railway’s tourism excursions. The domed cars offer scenic, 360-degree views and are said to embody the glamour of cross-country travel from the 1940s to the 1960s.

According to Trains magazine, the cars came from Los Angeles and were transported by Amtrak to Chicago where Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive No. 765 took over.

But then, the unthinkable happened.

“Norfolk Southern lost all communications between the trains,” Miller said late Wednesday afternoon. “We don’t know when they might get that fixed and be on their way. All the trains are backed up.”

The steam engine spent most of Wednesday’s daylight hours parked in New Haven, Indiana, waiting for the okay to head east.

That nod came around 8:30 p.m.

“Looks like we’re bound to do some night running on the Nickel Plate,” the crew posted on the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society’s Facebook page. “No estimates or schedules are available, but we are on our way out of Indiana and into the Ohio countryside. Leave your windows open tonight and listen for the whistle.”

The high-stepping, 14-wheeled steam engine chugged through Fostoria around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Despite the late hour, nearly two dozen people were at the Fostoria Rail Park to watch history roll through town.

Now in northeast Ohio, the 400-ton engine will be put to work immediately for Steam in The Valley.

The maiden excursion is scheduled to depart from the Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, at 5:30 p.m. today. The ride is a two-and-a-half hour round trip through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Guests are encouraged to “dress for the occasion in their best 1940s or 1950s look,” the cvsr website states. “Travel back in time aboard this excursion to kick off Steam in the Valley for a historic event bringing the 40’s and its iconic steam locomotive back to life. On board, enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, cash bar service, and live entertainment from the period and more. The Excursion will stop for a brief de-boarding at a secure location for a sunset view and photo run-by of the Nickel Plate 765 in action.”

As of late Thursday, there were still eight seats open for the trip. Booking is available online at https://www.cvsr.com/steam-valley-train-rides.

