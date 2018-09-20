Tapping into fundraising

AMBER HERBERT / for the Review Times

Fostoria Mayor Eric Keckler pulls a draft beer at Buffalo Wild Wings in Tiffin Wednesday afternoon as part of a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio. The fundraiser pitted Keckler, Bettsville Mayor Gary Harrison, Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz, Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik and Tiffin celebrities as bartenders in a friendly competition to raise funds for the association. The event included a hot wings eating contest between Tiffin firefighters and Tiffin police. Nobody knows heat like a firefighter and Tiffin firefighters won the contest 88 to 73. The restaurant is donating 15 percent of Wednesday’s sales to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s steps off at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 29 at Heminger Center, Tiffin University, 350 Miami St., in Tiffin.

