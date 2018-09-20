Sex offender ditches jail

OTTAWA — An inmate of the Putnam County jail, who is also a registered sex offender, disappeared Wednesday after receiving a medical furlough through Putnam County Common Pleas Court, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate, Donald Schulte, 24, was released at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with an electronic GPS monitor and was to be taken by a parent to a doctor’s appointment in Defiance, the sheriff’s office reported. He was scheduled to return at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At about noon, the GPS monitor alerted to possible tampering and was removed in the area of U.S. 127 and U.S. 24 in Paulding County, according to the sheriff’s office.

An arrest warrant was issued for Schulte after he failed to return.

The sheriff’s office said Schulte was being held on charges of theft. According to Putnam County Common Pleas Court records, Schulte was indicted earlier this month for failure to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony, as well as a fifth-degree felony charge of theft.

In 2013, Schulte pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor, a first-degree felony. He also was convicted of failure of a sex offender to confirm a current address, a fourth-degree felony, in 2016.

He is currently registered as a non-compliant Tier I sex offender, the least serious tier of sex offenders on the Ohio attorney general’s website.

The website also lists him as a resident of Continental.

Schulte is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with green eyes and blond-red hair.

He was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeved dress shirt with gray slacks. He has a heart tattoo on his left hand and the number one tattooed on his right hand.

If he is seen, call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 419-523-3208.

