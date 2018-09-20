Sex offender ditches jail

Posted On Thu. Sep 20th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

OTTAWA — An inmate of the Putnam County jail, who is also a registered sex offender, disappeared Wednesday after receiving a medical furlough through Putnam County Common Pleas Court, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate, Donald Schulte, 24, was released at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with an electronic GPS monitor and was to be taken by a parent to a doctor’s appointment in Defiance, the sheriff’s office reported. He was scheduled to return at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At about noon, the GPS monitor alerted to possible tampering and was removed in the area of U.S. 127 and U.S. 24 in Paulding County, according to the sheriff’s office.

An arrest warrant was issued for Schulte after he failed to return.

The sheriff’s office said Schulte was being held on charges of theft. According to Putnam County Common Pleas Court records, Schulte was indicted earlier this month for failure to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony, as well as a fifth-degree felony charge of theft.

In 2013, Schulte pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor, a first-degree felony. He also was convicted of failure of a sex offender to confirm a current address, a fourth-degree felony, in 2016.

He is currently registered as a non-compliant Tier I sex offender, the least serious tier of sex offenders on the Ohio attorney general’s website.

The website also lists him as a resident of Continental.

Schulte is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with green eyes and blond-red hair.

He was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeved dress shirt with gray slacks. He has a heart tattoo on his left hand and the number one tattooed on his right hand.

If he is seen, call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 419-523-3208.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

DeWine, Cordray get heated over opioids

Posted On20 Sep 2018

Officials: Man struck, injured by train

Posted On20 Sep 2018

Fired teacher accused of encouraging preschoolers to fight

Posted On20 Sep 2018

Fired teacher accused of encouraging preschoolers to fight

Posted On20 Sep 2018

Ohio official: Performance audits help schools find savings

Posted On20 Sep 2018

Local Sports

Off

Junior high volleyball: H-L sweeps Arcadia

ARCADIA — Hopewell-Loudon posted a pair of junior high volleyball wins over Hopewell-Loudon on Wednesday, taking the eighth-grade match
Posted On 19 Sep 2018
Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s Games Blanchard Valley Conference Cory-Rawson at Arcadia Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic Liberty-Benton at North
Posted On 19 Sep 2018
Off

Prep football: Redmen ‘absolutely’ in need of a victory

By SCOTT COTTOS STAFF WRITER The best thing about last week for Fostoria High School football coach Derek Kidwell was that it came to an end. A
Posted On 19 Sep 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company