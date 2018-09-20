Rail Fest chugging into Fostoria Saturday

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

People near and far will soon be traveling to Fostoria to revel in its historical and ongoing legacy as a rail town at “crossroads of the east and west,” as Fostoria Rail Preservation Society Secretary Ellen Gatrell described the municipality nestled along the route between Chicago and the east coast.

The 17th Annual Fostoria Rail Festival will welcome crowds of train enthusiasts 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Fostoria Junior/Senior High School, 1001 Park Ave.

According to Gatrell, the event attracts close to 1,000 people from around 18 states every year, as well as the occasional far-traveler from Canada and Europe. “People come from all over to see the trains,” she said. “Really it’s the train companies who provide rail fans with their entertainment. We are just adding to their enjoyment.”

She said guests often travel between the attractions at the festival and the rail park, the “nucleus” of Fostoria’s rail tourism where fans can observe trains as they pass through the Iron Triangle.

Attendees can also hop a bus to take a 45-minute historical tour, led by a local historian, focused on Fostoria’s rich rail history, Gatrell said.

“Fostoria is a rail community,” she added. “There’s always been railroads here since the 1850s. Fostoria — and all of Ohio really — is the crossroads of the east and west.”

The tours, with bus service donated by SCAT, will run on the hour with the first hitting the streets at 11 a.m. The bus tour is included in the price of admission.

Gatrell said there will be more women’s and family-type vendors, such as the Fostoria Woman’s Club selling cookies, this year in the hallway between the gym and auditorium.

Little ones will have plenty to entertain them in the children’s learning corner as well, she said.

“Teresa Lee, a former city councilwoman, and her nine family members who are public educators come and set up great train-related educational activities,” Gatrell added. “We also will have a train board where kids can play and parents can plop down and relax.”

Those with a competitive streak may also enjoy entering into the fest’s soup contest, which is a crowd favorite, according to Gatrell.

“Honestly they (attendees) just love it because they can come and try something different,” she said. “We typically have six to eight entries, but we have had over a dozen.”

This year organizers expect more soup-contest competitors because volunteers will pick up soups from those who may struggle to get to the event, such as local restaurants who are busy at their own places of business, she added.

Festival-goers can buy a ticket that allows them to sample each soup, the rail preservation secretary said.

Admission to the event is $4 for adults and free for children under 10.

Fostoria Rail Preservation Society, a non-profit organization, will use proceeds to continue its mission to preserve, promote and educate Fostoria’s importance in nation and world railroad history.

“We continually promote Fostoria’s tourism as railfans are visiting the Fostoria Rail Park,” Gatrell said. “Railfans stay over night, eat in our restaurants and contribute monies to Fostoria businesses. When some residents consider trains to be irritating, railfans love the activity, flocking to our Iron Triangle to view the trains.”

For more information, visit the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society website or Facebook page or the Fostoria Rail Park Facebook page.

Comments

comments