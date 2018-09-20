Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• Caller reported a semi struck at a railroad crossing guard near Findlay and West Fourth streets at 11:08 a.m. Driver advised he was traveling across the tracks when the gates came down; a third party witnessed the malfunction.

Tuesday:

• Officer was flagged down for a possible hit skip at East North and Potter streets at 7:15 p.m.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a citation following a report of three subjects in a vehicle on South Poplar Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at West Fremont and North Countyline streets.

• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West Lytle and South Wood streets.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop at Campbell Court and West South Street.

• Officer issued a warning for two headlights required following a traffic stop on East Lytle Street.

• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on Perrysburg Road.

• Officer issued a warning for two lights required following a traffic stop at Buckley and Thomas streets.

• Officer issued a warning for marked lanes following a traffic stop at North Countyline and West Jackson streets.

• Officer issued a warning following a traffic stop at North Countyline and West Fremont streets.

• Officer issued a warning for improper display following a traffic stop on North Union Street.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported a bike was stolen from their Maple Street porch.

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported a tricycle was stolen from an East Center Street address.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Caller complained of a vehicle parked on North Main Street for a week. Officer marked the tires and spoke to the owner who advised he would move it.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer about a male Tiffin Police Department is looking for who stated he was in town. Officer advised of options.

• An East North Street complainant reported a fuel cap was tampered with on a semi.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a female driving a vehicle near Myers Court. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a female at a North Town Street address. Officer spoke to the subject who advised she was fine; also advised she did not want the caller to contact the police department as she did not need any help.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Sandusky Street.

• Complainant reported two dogs were fighting on West Fremont Street. Officer noted two female dogs in heat were separated; one was surrendered to the humane society while the other was taken to the vet.

• An East Lytle Street employee requested officers for a customer with a possible warrant. Officer noted the subject did not have a warrant.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a female on East Eagle Street; noted the subject usually has her security light on but it was off and the door was not secure. Officer made contact with the resident who accidentally left the door open.

• Complainant reported a suspicious male on West Jackson Street looking into vehicles in the area. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller reported a suspicious male on East Fremont Street. Officer was unable to locate

• Officers conducted building checks on Sandusky Street and Buckley Street.

• Officer was flagged down regarding a pole that was sparking. Power company was notified and had someone in route.

• Dispatch received several 9-1-1 calls from a Peeler Drive address but the subject continually hung up. Officers spoke to a female who stated she called because she was assaulted by her live-in boyfriend, but refused to provide a name and a statement.

Tuesday:

• A West Lytle Street caller reported someone was knocking on her trailer.

• Subject came on station to report being harassed on social media.

• A West North Street caller requested an officer for her juvenile son before calling again to cancel the call.

• Caller reported threats were being made toward him; wouldn’t provide further information.

• Complainant stated there were juveniles in the middle of the roadway at South Vine and West Tiffin streets.

• Caller requested an officer near Perrysburg Road and Plaza Drive for a male. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller reported a possibly intoxicated male was asking for rides on North Countyline Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer. Options advised.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• EMS was dispatched to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for a female who fell at 4:26 a.m.

• Squad was dispatched at 3:21 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Township Road 41for a subject who had shot himself.

Seneca County

citations

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A West Axline Street caller reported he had a package delivered to the wrong lot; female stated she gave it to maintenance.

• Complainant reported being given a fraudulent $50 bill for a delivery order at a West Axline Street address. Deputy noted the lot was vacant; would contact the manager.

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported a mailbox was struck at a North Ohio 635 address.

