Open house scheduled this weekend

Seneca Regional Planning Commission is to host an open house event this weekend to provide information and accept feedback on a countywide active transportation plan.

The event is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Public Safety Building, 126 Hopewell Ave. The event is to run in conjunction with the flea market at the county fairgrounds.

SRPC Executive Director Charlene Watkins said the event will highlight the proposed active transportation plan for the county which aims to promote healthy lifestyles for residents. The proposal also seeks to craft a countywide strategy evaluating walking, bicycling and hiking trails.

It is to provide maps and show how to upgrade the trail system and connect it with trail systems in other counties.

The plan is fully funded by a $100,000 Ohio Department of Transportation grant.

The Seneca County Park District, Tiffin Parks and Recreation Department, and the Seneca County General Health District will provide information and will have personnel on-site to talk about active transportation and about living a healthy and active life.

Toole Design Group, the consultant completing the plan for the county, will unveil some renderings of potential trails and routes in Seneca County, Tiffin and Fostoria. The renderings are to be available for attendees to review and comment on.

The event occurs all day, but residents may come and go as they please. “Please take a few minutes out of your day to stop by the Active Transportation Open House to see what the park districts have to offer and how Seneca County’s bike and hiking trails are developing,” Watkins said. “Don’t forget to take part in the Tiffin Flea Market while you are visiting our open house!”

Commissioner Shayne Thomas, who said establishing an active transportation plan is important, encouraged residents to attend the event.

“After two years of effort and countless hours by many volunteers, we are prepared to unveil a draft of the active transportation plan,” he said. “It’s our hope that in the coming years this document will guide policy decisions as it relates to riding, rolling, jogging and strolling.”

Watkins said the plan will set a long-term approach moving forward.

“This is not a short-term plan,” she said. “Our goal is to set forth a strategy that will allow our trail system to grow and develop over the next 20 years.”

