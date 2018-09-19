Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• Caller reported a two-vehicle crash in the 200 block of East Lytle Street at 7:51 a.m.

arrests

Monday:

• Michael Edward Lambert Clark, Fostoria, was taken into custody on a warrant at an East Tiffin Street location.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for parking on the sidewalk along North Main Street.

• Officer issued a citation for backing without due regard following a report of a two-vehicle crash at 6:11 p.m. at North Union and Elm streets.

• Officer issued a warning for tags following a traffic stop at East Lytle Street and Columbus Avenue.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 call from a female subject at a park in town. Officers checked all parks and were unable to locate the emergency.

• Caller reported two vehicles appeared to be racing each other near Findlay and West Lytle streets; advised they almost ran a semi off the road. Officer located a vehicle matching one description and spoke to the driver who stated the other vehicle was in front of him but they were not racing each other.

• Hospital staff advised a juvenile assaulted her mother in the emergency room.

• Caller advised of a vehicle parked near East Jackson and Buckley streets that had been running for more than an hour but no one had gotten into the vehicle. Officer spoke to the subject who was sleeping; subject moved on.

• Officers conducted home visits on West Jackson Street.

• Caller advised of suicidal juvenile at a Park Avenue location.

• Caller stated someone dropped a tool box in the roadway and screws and tools were all over on Van Buren Street. Items were removed from the road.

• Officers conducted building checks on West Lytle Street, North Countyline Street, Independence Avenue, South Wood Street, South Union Street, State Street, Sandusky Street, Buckley Street, Walnut Street, North Main Street, East Jones Road, Perrysburg Road.

• Caller advised of an open door at an HL Ford Drive location. Officer noted everything seemed to be OK; secured the door.

Monday:

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 hangup call from near East Center and North Caples streets. Officer noted it was an accidental dial as a child was playing with the phone.

• Caller reported his license plate was missing. Officer advised to contact the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

• Officer was out with subjects near East Crocker and South Main streets. Officer collected white powdery substance and their cellphones, then released the subjects.

• An East Lytle Street caller requested an officer for a juvenile female who was no where to be found. Subject was located.

• Caller requested an officer for an issue with their Miller Avenue neighbor. Subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Caller advised of a male subject walking around on West Lytle Street looking confused. Officer spoke to subject who stated he was OK and was leaving a note for his doctor.

• Complainant reported a dog bit another dog on Davoli Street. Owners were identified and the dog warden was notified; would handle it from there.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Town Street.

fire runs

Monday:

• EMS was requested for a male subject passed out in a vehicle near Culbertson Lane and North Countyline Street at 7:56 p.m. Subject was having a medical issue.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller requested a deputy for a verbal argument on Ohio 18 just outside Fostoria.

Monday:

• Complainant reported a male subject was attempting to jump out in front of vehicles near West Ohio 18 and West Township Road 112; stated he growled at them; was heading southbound. Deputy gave the subject a ride to the east side of the county.

• Caller reported a male subject threatened to shoot her West Ohio 12 residence up.

• A North Ohio 635 complained of telecommunications harassment.

• A West Ohio 12 employee requested a trespass notice on a male subject.

Comments

comments