More park work planned

By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

Fostoria Garden Club has worked miracles beautifying Gray Park and if the mayor has his way, more work is yet to be done.

City Council on Tuesday suspended its three-reading rule and approved an emergency resolution authorizing the mayor to file an application with the Hancock Park District to participate in the 2018 Community Parks Improvement Grant Program.

Hancock Park District provides financial assistance to local governments for park needs. The application deadline is Sept. 27.

Mayor Eric Keckler said the city is seeking about $6,000 for benches to be placed on a concrete slab, and a covering to provide shade over the benches.

“That way people can use that area to watch their kids on the playground,” he said, noting the addition of some trees is also hoped for.

The mayor praised the Fostoria Garden Club and all the work it has done at the park. He said the group is using funds raised through the Farmers’ Markets to do projects at the park, and a grant from the park district would allow the club to spend its money on another project to beautify the city.

The mayor said he has also had a couple of pool companies assessing repairs needed at the city pool and what costs would be associated with that.

“I’m currently working with an engineering company to go after a possible grant as well to fund some of those repairs. I’m waiting on those estimates to come back,” he said, adding that once that is done everything will be brought to council.

Separately Tuesday, council suspended the three-reading rule and approved an ordinance authorizing the safety service director to identify streets requiring resurfacing, to advertise for bids for the 2019 street resurfacing program, and to enter into a contract with the lowest and best bidder.

The mayor said advertising for bids and the bidding process takes time and the city would like to get some paving done yet this fall.

Streets the city hopes to pave include Poplar Street from the railroad tracks to Lytle Street; South Street from Main to Wood streets; and Union Street from Elm Street north “as far as we can go,” the mayor said.

Kecker also told council the city is studying traffic flow, speeds and patterns of downtown traffic now that three of the four downtown Main Street intersections have become four-way stops.

A semi took out the traffic light at Main and Center streets, and on Friday, another semi took out the light at Main and North streets. On Sunday, the light at Main and South street was damaged by a semi.

The mayor said the city will replace the light at Main and South streets, but the city is studying the other intersections.

“Where they are (four-way stops) now is not where we assume they will be, that will be a council decision,” he said. Once the studies are complete that information will be brought to council to make the decision on the intersections.

The mayor also advised council the city is planning to apply for Community Development Block Grant funds to help fund the Countyline Street project.

Separately, council approved, after a third reading, a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the county Budget Commission, authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the Seneca County auditor, as they do this time every year.

Council, after suspending the three-reading rule, also approved an ordinance appropriating $20,075 from unappropriated funds as follows: $75 to the general fund; $5,000 to street construction, maintenance and repair; $6,000 to drug law enforcement fund; $4,000 to water fund for basic utilities-water plant/materials and supplies-postage; and $5,000 to the water fund for basic utilities-water distribution/contractual services-electricity.

The unencumbered funds are made up of money the city had always planned to use, but hadn’t yet earmarked for specific projects. The city is now ready to use those funds and has requested to encumber them.

In his report, the mayor said city crews are working to replace a waterline on Independence Avenue out to Country Club Drive.

The mayor also announced he will be at BW3’s in Tiffin from 3-6 p.m. today along with Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz and Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik. The mayors will compete as bartenders to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Walk.

Keckler also had high praise for the organizers of the Allen Car Centennial and encouraged the public to visit the downtown museums.

He also reminded the community the Fostoria Rail Festival is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Soul Shine is at Meadowbrook Park from 4-9 p.m. Saturday; and United Way of Fostoria is kicking off its campaign Sept. 27.

