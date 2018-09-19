Gas line break

Posted On Wed. Sep 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

Crews work the scene of a gas line break in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue Tuesday morning. According to Columbia Gas of Ohio media representative Cheri Pastula a third party contractor, who was not working directly on the line, struck the service line, causing a gas leak. A crew responded to the scene and were able to shut the gas off, rendering the situation safe. They then evaluated the extent of the damage in order to get the appropriate parts needed to make the repair. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews were still on scene making the repairs. Columbus Avenue was closed from Lytle Street to Dillon Road for about 40 minutes until Columbia Gas crews arrived on scene and were able to shut the gas off. Traffic was then limited to one lane of traffic while the line underwent repairs. Pastula said one customer was affected by the break. Fostoria police and fire divisions as well as a representative from Fostoria’s sewer department also assisted at the scene. CERT was requested to direct traffic.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Exhibit showcases images of Mexico border walls, fences

Posted On18 Sep 2018

White Sox Slugger Abreu To Miss Series Against Indians

Posted On18 Sep 2018

NBA, Union Reminds Players That Mental Health Help Available

Posted On18 Sep 2018

Indians’ Bauer Throws To Hitters For First Time Since Injury

Posted On18 Sep 2018

Book: Wisconsin Quietly OK’d Lake Michigan Water Diversion

Posted On18 Sep 2018

Local Sports

Off

Prep football video: Week 5

  The Review Times’ Jamie Baker, Andy Wolf and Scott Cottos preview this week’s action, including Fostoria’s matchup with
Posted On 19 Sep 2018
Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Weekly OHSAA Computer Poll Division I Region 1 — 1. Mentor (4-0) 11.65, 2. Solon (4-0) 9.575, 3. Euclid (3-1) 8.875, 4.
Posted On 18 Sep 2018
Off

Prep Boys Golf: Genoa wins NBC tourney

CLYDE — Brock Pollauf tied for the day’s second-lowest round at 79 and led Genoa to the team championship in Tuesday’s Northern
Posted On 18 Sep 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company