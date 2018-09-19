LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

Crews work the scene of a gas line break in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue Tuesday morning. According to Columbia Gas of Ohio media representative Cheri Pastula a third party contractor, who was not working directly on the line, struck the service line, causing a gas leak. A crew responded to the scene and were able to shut the gas off, rendering the situation safe. They then evaluated the extent of the damage in order to get the appropriate parts needed to make the repair. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews were still on scene making the repairs. Columbus Avenue was closed from Lytle Street to Dillon Road for about 40 minutes until Columbia Gas crews arrived on scene and were able to shut the gas off. Traffic was then limited to one lane of traffic while the line underwent repairs. Pastula said one customer was affected by the break. Fostoria police and fire divisions as well as a representative from Fostoria’s sewer department also assisted at the scene. CERT was requested to direct traffic.

