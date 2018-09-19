Former Fostoria SSD leaving North Baltimore position

NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore Council on Tuesday found a new police chief and lost a village administrator.

Officer Dave Lafferty was promoted to police chief, effective Sept. 24. He will serve a one-year probation period as chief.

Lafferty replaces former Chief Allan Baer, who left for another law enforcement position this summer.

Village Council also is seeking a new village administrator.

Attending her final council meeting was Administrator Allyson Murray, who will become the superintendent of utility billing for the city of Westerville.

“It’s been a pleasure serving this village,” said Murray, who has served in that role since the fall of 2015.

Council agreed to advertise for her replacement. Mayor Janet Goldner said she hopes to have a new administrator on board by mid-October.

In other matters, Village Council is mulling an arrangement to pay the Black Swamp Location Service to provide economic development assistance to North Baltimore for $20,000.

But first, council wants to examine how to pay for this.

“I think that would be a wonderful investment,” Murray told council.

In other business, council:

• Hired a part-time police officer.

• Held a closed executive session to discuss personnel matters.

• Heard that the North Baltimore EMS intends to buy a new heart monitor for $29,000 via a grant.

