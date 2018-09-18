Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Sunday:

• Breana D. Jackson, 27, last listed address 129 Taft Blvd., was taken into custody on a local warrant at a Taft Boulevard location.

• Joy F. Trevino, 41, Kansas, was arrested following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a warning following a traffic stop at West South and North Union streets.

Sunday:

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop at Kirk and West Lytle streets.

• Officer issued three citations following a report of a subject actively drinking and driving at a North Countyline Street location.

vandalism

Monday:

• A Peeler Drive complainant reported someone damaged her vehicle. Report on file.

• Complainant reported damage to the back of an East Center Street building.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller reported she was on the phone with her daughter, who was yelling and screaming with her boyfriend at a Lynn Street address. Officer spoke to the female who was waiting for a friend to come pick her and her children up; stated she did not want to pursue charges.

• Caller reported a bike had been sitting at the corner of South Cadwallader and East Tiffin streets for three days. Bike was impounded.

• Subject requested an officer on East High Street as his father took his property and pawned it. Officer advised to have the mother come to the station with the juvenile.

• Complainant reported a semi driver was all over the roadway near Van Buren Street and Stinchcomb Drive. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller complained of a dog in a fenced-in backyard on West Jackson Street who barks and whines all of the time. Officer spoke to the resident who advised they would take care of it.

• A Buckley Street employee reported a break-in. Evidence was collected and an investigation is pending.

• Complainant reported two males on bicycles leaving a building on HL Ford Drive and the door was open. Officers spoke to the subjects who stated they were delivering newspapers; checked the building and everything seemed OK.

• Officers conducted building checks on West Fourth Street and West Lytle Street.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding possible trespassing; advised the previous owner to the East Lytle Street business has a set of keys and keeps entering the property without permission. Subject would be changing locks and speaking with a lawyer.

Sunday:

• A Circle Drive caller reported the juvenile across the street was bullying and smacking her child. Officer spoke with both parties; advised the children not to play with each other or have contact with each other.

• Caller stated his aunt threw his stuff out on the East Crocker Street porch and wouldn’t let him back in the residence. The aunt then called and advised the caller was there to pick up his stuff. Subject took his stuff and left; was advised not to return and to schedule a date to pick up the rest of his belongings.

• Caller requested a welfare check on his brother at a North Main Street address; stated they were on the phone and his brother was acting strange. Officer was unable to make contact.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a disturbance at a West Center Street location. Officer was unable to locate any type of disturbance in the area.

• Caller stated the father of one of the children at a Jefferson Road location was causing a disturbance. Subject left prior to officer’s arrival.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Complainant reported a railroad crossing had been blocked for at least 45 minutes on North Township Road 47. Dispatch contacted the train company who advised they were picking up and dropping off cars; they would radio the train and advised them to pull forward to free the crossing.

Sunday:

• Caller complained of a dog barking for several hours at a South U.S. 23 address. Deputy noted the owners were returning home and taking the canines inside.

• Complainant reported a vehicle parked in front of a stop sign at Union and Sullivan streets in Bettsville. Deputy spoke with the subjects who were completing work on a residence and the vehicle was moved.

