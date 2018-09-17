Turkey Trot organizer seeking event sponsors

Posted On Mon. Sep 17th, 2018
By :
By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

Let’s talk turkey…Turkey Trot, that is.

Heather Bond, organizer of the annual 5K event, is seeking sponsorships for the 6th annual walk/run around reservoirs 2 and 3 on Thanksgiving morning.

“I ask sponsors for a $50 donation and in exchange, their name goes on a t-shirt we sell to raise money for the three food pantries in town,” she said.

Last year, Bond said the event raised nearly $2,000 and she was able to cut a $600 check for each charitable agency: the Sharing Kitchen, High Street United Methodist Church food pantry and Pantry Plus of Seneca County.

The event has steadily grown sin the nyumber of participants as well as the funds raised since it started in 2012.

The first race, consisting of just a few people, provided a little help to High Street United Methodist Church’s food pantry. The second year, there were around 10 runners and more in donations.

In 2015, nearly 50 people participated and a little more than $600 was raised.

About 200 people turned out for the 2017 Turkey Trot and Bond said she sold out of t-shirts.

In addition to t-shirt sponsors, Bond is also seeking gift certificates and prizes to award the first three walkers/runners to complete the 5K.

Business owners not interested in sponsoring the race can contribute by donating gifts to be used as prizes for a raffle taking place the day of the event.

The name of each Turkey Trot participant who donates cash or food to the yearly charity drive is placed into a raffle for a chance to win items donated by local businesses.

Last year those prizes included an essential oils basket, homemade pies, a handmade sign, a professional photography session and more.

“We really just have a lot of fun and it all goes to a good cause,” Bond said. “It’s a lot of work setting this all up but it helps so many people, it’s worth it.”

To donate to this year’s Turkey Trot, or for more information, contact Heather Bond at 419-619-2852.

