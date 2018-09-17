Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Saturday:

• Private property hit-skip reported at a High Street location. Under investigation.

arrests

Saturday:

• An unidentified adult was arrested on a warrant. No additional information provided.

• Anthony Krupp, 26, Fostoria, arrested on a warrant out of Seneca County. Relayed to Bascom and transfered to the custody of Seneca County Sheriff’s Department.

• A male was arrested for domestic violence following a call from a Walnut Street complainant reporting her boyfriend choked a 15-year-old.

• Danashia Meekins, 24, Fostoria, arrested on warrant.

citations

Saturday:

• A citation was issued for dog at large after a resident’s dog got loose on North Union Street. Neighbor found the dog and returned it to its home.

• A citation was issued for expired plates following a traffic stop at East South and South Poplar streets.

• A verbal warning was issued for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop on Maple Street.

• Citation issued for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street. Plates were confiscated on behalf of the registrar.

Friday:

• A verbal warning was issued for equipment following a traffic stop on West High Street.

• A verbal warning was issued for traffic following a traffic stop on East North and North Main streets.

• Citation issued for driving under suspension and no license plate lights following a traffic stop at Poplar and Crocker streets.

• Verbal warning issued for illegal u-turn following a traffic stop at Sandusky and North Caples streets.

• Verbal warning issued for window tint following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

thefts

Sunday:

• Caller requested officer regarding a theft. Spoke to the father of the complainant; civil issue; advised of options.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Subject came on station to see if his stolen bike was at the impound. Unable to locate bike at impound.

• North Main Street complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding an issue with a friend he allowed to stay for a couple nights. Officer advised complainant of options.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding an issue she is having with her cousin who was staying at her house for a few weeks.

• Officer out on a follow up on Summit Street.

• Tiffin Police Department requested officer check an East Sixth Street location for a tan trail blazer and a subject who left the scene of an assault. Officer advised vehicle and subject not at residence.

• East North Street caller reported someone was messing around his semi. Fuel cap to driver side tank was removed sometime over night and left on the ground. Owner does not believe any fuel was taken as a result of anti-siphon apparatus. Unsure if something was dumped into tank. Owner given report number to call with any updates in case he needs to make an insurance claim.

• Wood County transfer 9-1-1; caller requesting officer for a possible assault; contacted Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and advised them of the call; officers on scene waiting for Seneca County.

• Officer completed building checks on Corporate Drive.

• Officer out on South Union Street with a vehicle and its two occupants. No report due.

Saturday:

• West Lytle Street caller requesting officer regarding three male juveniles looking in her uncle’s car windows. Officer out with one juvenile; he is detained at the moment. Bicycle being taken to the impound. Juvenile has been released to his mother.

• Officer at Hissong Avenue and North Poplar Street. Subject and vehicle no longer at this location.

• Officer responded to an alarm activated at a Sandusky Street business. Security company contacted, building secured.

• A South Poplar Street male reported finding his stolen vehicle.

• Officer transported a male and female to Seneca County Jail.

• Officer transported a female to the hospital from which she was cleared.

• Officer responded to a male and female at Beier Drive arguing over child exchange. No problems, officer advised parties of options.

• Officer responded to a report of a fight in progress on Peeler Drive. Call unfounded.

• Officer transported a male to Seneca County jail.

• Officer responded to a report of a possible stolen vehicle on Northview Drive. Officer advised it is not the vehicle in question.

• Officer responded to a report of an alarm activated on Sandusky Street. Building appears secure, dispatch advised a key holder was not in route.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office requested officer attempt to locate subject who left the scene of a domestic at a U.S. 18 bar. Subject took off running across Ohio 587. Unable to locate.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transfered a 9-1-1 call from a Lynn Street complainant reporting her mom’s boyfriend is at the residence causing a disturbance. Male is going to leave and give the female a few hours to pack up and leave. Officer giving ride to male to an address on Buckley Street.

• Glenwood Avenue caller requested to speak to an officer regarding titles to her vehicles being stolen. Caller stated her husband took them. Officer advised it is a civil issue at this time.

• Officer served a subpoena at a West Rock Street residence by giving the document to the wife.

• Officer served a subpoena at a West Center Street residence.

• Officer advised a foster Street resident of a complaint from the day before. Warned for disorderly conduct.

• Officer flagged down on North Main Street by subject who reported of male in car behind location. Officer advised there was no cause for alarm. Subject had argument with other half. Left to cool off and was taking a nap.

• Officer assisted with a vehicle unlock on West Center Street.

• Officer was out with an unoccupied vehicle at Stadium Drive and North Town Street. Officer advised everything is secure; vehicle is locked; stereo is on; unable to make contact with owner.

• A Lynn Street caller requested officer for a possible domestic dispute. Statements collected; case will be forwarded to prosecutor.

• A North Countyline Street caller reported a possible breaking and entering. Attempt to make contact with homeowner unsuccessful.

Friday:

• Caller requesting officers for a fight at Watson and Francis avenues. Subject warned for disorderly conduct. Alcohol is a factor.

• Officer completed building checks at Walnut Street, South Main Street, Perrysburg Road, East Tiffin Street and a check at Portage Park.

• Officer searched the area of High and Maple streets after a loud explosion was heard. Source not located.

• A South wood Street complainant reported being harrassed over the phone. Male advised to leave female alone. Female advised of her options.

• Officer was out with a male on South Poplar Street and Taft Boulevard. Officer collected a written statement.

• Officer responded to a request for a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street. People unlocked door themselves.

• Officer responded to Westhaven Drive where threats were being made between male and female in reference to child. Advised of options by officer.

• Officer responded to a report of a breaking and entering on East Fremont Street. Back window screen cut open. Report on file. Requested extra patrol.

Seneca County

accidents

Saturday:

• Sheriff responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on West Ohio 12 and North Ohio 635.

arrests

Saturday:

• A female adult was arrested following a report of a possible assault on North Cheryl Drive.

citations

Saturday:

• Verbal warning issued for no license plate light following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.

• Verbal warning issued on State Street in Bettsville for no license plate light.

Friday:

• Verbal warning issued for no front license plate light following a traffic stop at Sullivan and Diehl streets in Bettsville.

• Citation issued for speeding following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.

thefts

Saturday:

• A North County Road 25 caller reported his license plate was stolen off his vehicle. Deputy advised bolts were still on vehicle.

Friday:

• Deputy responded to a report of a theft on Sullivan Street in Bettsville.

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• Caller reported a domestic between a male and female at a West Ohio 18 location. Male took off running on Ohio 587. Fostoria Police Department also responding. Complainant states male possibly went to Fostoria townhouses; FPD will be checking that area. Victims assistance contacted.

• A Cheryl Drive caller requested officer for a possible assault. The juvenile’s parents were notified of the incident. One female in custody.

• Deputy advised a light was on in a bathroom at HP Eells Park. Kight turned off.

• Sheriff’s dispatch received a 9-1-1 hangup call from a deactivated phone from the 1300 block of North U.S. 23. Deputy walked around the property a few times and didn’t see any cause for concern.

