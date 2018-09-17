Median household income drops

By LOU WILIN

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Median household income in Hancock County has fallen from 10 years ago, even 20 years ago, according to the Census Bureau.

Median household income in Hancock County in 2017 was $51,360, the Census Bureau reported. That means half the county’s households had more income than $51,360, and half had less income last year.

That figure was lower than median household income for Ohio and the nation.

Hancock County’s median income figure in 2017 was 9 percent less than in 2010, and 20.7 percent less than in 1999, according to Census Bureau figures. The numbers are adjusted for inflation.

Hancock County’s median household income declined by 4.8 percent from 2016 to 2017, the Census Bureau reported.

It marks quite a reversal from the years leading up to 1999. Median household income in Hancock County grew by nearly 12 percent from 1979 to 1999, when it reached $64,726.

Statewide, median household income fell 10.6 percent from 1999 to 2017, to $54,021, according to the Census Bureau. However, statewide median income increased 1 percent from 2016 to 2017.

In the 20 years leading up to 1999, median household income statewide increased by 7.8 percent to $60,446.

Hancock County has consistently added jobs in recent decades. The number of jobs in Hancock County grew by 12 percent from 1999 to 2017, when they totaled 45,734, the Census Bureau reported.

But the big growth has been in private sector service-providing jobs, which tend to be lower-paying.

Hancock County had 28,578 private sector service-providing jobs in 2017, or 33.5 percent more than in 1999, according to the Census Bureau.

On the other hand, private sector goods-producing jobs, which include higher-paying manufacturing jobs, have declined since 1999. Hancock County had 14.7 percent fewer of them in 2017, for a total of 13,851 such jobs, the Census Bureau reported.

The number of goods-producing jobs in Hancock County have been increasing since the Great Recession in 2009-2010. But they are still down from a peak of 16,300 in 2000.

Growing a community’s manufacturing base is harder than it used to be, said Kathy Krynski, Himmelright Professorship in Economics at Kenyon College.

“Nationally we’ve lost manufacturing jobs both to firms moving production out of the country seeking lower-cost labor, and seeking to put their plants nearer in terms of their supply lines,” she said.

The increase in automation also has helped reduce the number of manufacturing jobs available, she said.

Krynski also cited the collapse of unions in the private sector.

“That also has an impact on wages,” she said.

Unions have been weakened by companies moving to other states that have more favorable labor laws.

“And if you move out of country, you definitely have lower labor costs. All of these things sort of make the unions’ problems much more difficult because there are so many more opportunities for firms to just escape labor,” she said. “They don’t really have as much power in the labor market as they might have once had in terms of negotiating for workers, because firms can just leave.”

The rise in service sector jobs cannot overcome the loss of manufacturing.

“The traditional mid-century manufacturing jobs that we saw in the United States paid really well, especially for individuals without anything more than a high school education,” said Laura Boyd, associate professor of economics at Denison University. “When you replace those jobs with service jobs that are clearly entry-level, that are most likely at minimum wage, you are not going to be replacing those same wages.”

Hancock County’s declining median income numbers are not a surprise to John Urbanski, United Way of Hancock County chief executive officer.

Hancock County has become a community of haves and have-nots, Urbanski has said.

Twenty-five percent of its working households are the working poor, he said. They are at poverty level, or a little above or below it.

“All of those service jobs that are paying lower wages need their people, don’t get me wrong on that, but folks need to be able to make enough money to pay their bills,” Urbanski said.

Many retail and restaurant, service-type jobs are less stable and are part-time, Krynski said.

“Retail and a lot of the service industry restaurants and so forth have sort of moved to this scheduling on demand, which means a lot of people are working part time with very unpredictable hours. We’ve had increases in jobs in those areas, but many of those are not going to be full time,” she said.

The prime working-age population, those ages 25-54, declined in Hancock County by 5 percent from 2000 to 2017, to 28,697. Ohio’s prime working-age population fell by 9.5 percent over the same period, to 4.4 million in 2017.

Median household income figures for Hancock County and for Ohio are lagging behind the numbers for the U.S. as a whole.

The Census Bureau reported this week that the median household income in the U.S. rose for a third straight year in 2017, boosted by a rise in the number of Americans with full-time, year-round jobs.

The Census Bureau said incomes for a typical household, adjusted for inflation, rose 1.8 percent, from $60,309 in 2016 to $61,372.

Yet, U.S. households are still earning essentially the same as they did in 2007, just before the Great Recession, the Census Bureau said. Their inflation-adjusted median income remains below the record for a typical household — $62,000 reached in 1999.

The national figures suggest the nation’s very low unemployment rate — 3.9 percent — is forcing businesses to convert more part-time workers to full-time status, the Associated Press reported.

And with unemployed workers scarce, companies are hiring more people who previously weren’t looking for work. During 2017, the unemployment rate averaged 4.4 percent, the lowest level in 17 years.

Despite a third straight income gain for a typical household, some measures of inequality worsened in 2017, the Associated Press reported.

Income growth, for example, was strongest for the richest 5 percent of Americans, increasing 3 percent to $237,034. For the poorest one-fifth of the population, income increased just 0.5 percent.

