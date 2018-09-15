School officials: Report shows progress

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

The results are in.

And the general report is good.

Ohio school district report cards were announced Thursday and some area school officials described their reactions toward their grades as “happy.”

“We’ve had another year of progress,” Fostoria City Schools’ Superintendent Andrew Sprang said, noting the district saw 15 indicators increase from last year’s report.

And while Fostoria was one of three area districts to receive a D overall grade, Sprang said the district was 0.167 away from obtaining that C.

“What that says to me is we are putting tools and resources in place — staff, students, materials, etc. — that are going to continue to help grow our district,” he said. “I look forward to utilizing our new science curriculum and our 1:1 Chromebook Initiative to support the work that is being done.”

Additionally, the district missed a B in the 4-year graduation rate by two students; and missed improving the gap closing a letter grade by 0.7. The gap closing has increased by 55 percent over the past two years, according to Sprang.

The graduation rate looks at the percent of students who are successfully finishing high school with a diploma in four years while the gap closing shows how well schools are meeting the performance expectations for the “most vulnerable populations of students” in English, math and graduation, according to the report card.

FCS received a B in the progress component, which looks at the growth that all students are making based on their past performances. While this is a grade lower from the district’s A last year, it still shows growth within the district. Expected growth by a student group gives the district a C grade while a group that has made more than expected growth earns an A or a B.

FCS’ B was earned with B’s in gifted, lowest 20 percent and students with disabilities and a C in overall value added.

For the third year in a row, Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School received straight A’s in the progress section of the report card. This achievement earned the school a Momentum Award the past two years.

“This shows there’s growth in our district,” Sprang said. “We’re taking kids and helping them grow and that’s an important piece.”

That growth is still not reflected in the district’s achievement component grade, in which they received a D and an F in performance index and indicators met, respectively.

The performance index measures the achievement of every student, not just whether they reach “proficient.” Districts and schools receive points for every student’s level of achievement. The higher the student’s level, the more points the school earns toward its index.

This rewards districts and schools that improve the performance of highest- and lowest-performing students.

The district received the same scores on its 2016-17, 2015-16 and 2014-15 report cards.

Likewise, Elmwood Local School Superintendent Tony Borton said he’s still concerned with the indicators met, in which the district also received an F.

“The problem is, we keep growing, but we’re still not reaching that 80 percent,” he said. “But we’re heading in the right direction. At this point, that’s the only thing you can take away from it.”

Another area of concern, according to Borton, is the district’s prepared for success grade. The prepared for success component derives from student participation and success on the ACT, SAT and honors diploma as well as Advanced Placement courses and international baccalaureate, which the district doesn’t offer.

Borton said about 90 percent of the district’s scores comes from the ACT because the district offers different college credit options.

“My concern is, you have this senior level, college and career ready score, and you’re basing it off of a test students take in the middle of their junior year,” he explained. “That’s difficult to measure a year and a half early.”

An area of progress for the district would be the progress component, which has been consistently A’s or B’s.

“That’s exciting and that’s good,” Borton said, adding, “Overall, with the letter grade of a B, I’m pretty happy.”

Hopewell-Loudon Local School Superintendent Jeffrey Holbrook mirrored those feelings with the district’s overall grade of a B.

“I’m very happy with that,” he said. “Obviously we understand there’s room to grow but we see improvement in the district report card.”

Holbrook said district officials are already looking at ways to improve the K-3 readiness grade. Moving forward, he said the district will develop a plan and implement that plan as soon as possible.

Looking at the positives, Holbrook said he is “very happy” with the district’s A in the progress component.

“We’re meeting kids where they are at and moving them forward. That’s definitely a highlight for us,” he said.

The district also received an A on the graduation component, which Holbrook commented, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

Calls made to Arcadia, Lakota, New Riegel and Van Buren schools were not returned by press time. Old Fort Local Schools’ superintendent was not available for comment by press time Friday.

More information on area schools’ report cards can be found by visiting http://reportcard.education.ohio.gov.

“It’s a beneficial tool for schools to continue gauging improvements and specific areas that are growing or not growing,” Sprang said of the report cards. “The importance is to share an understanding with communities about what all of the measures mean beyond just a letter grade. There are a lot of moving parts that go into the grades where, if you do not work with the data regularly, can be a lot to take in.”

Sprang will go more in depth about the results of FCS’ report card during the October board meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 15.

Area district 2017-18 report card breakdowns as well as the 2016-17 component grades for comparison:

FOSTORIA

2017-18 letter grade: D

2017-18 components: achievement, D; progress, B; gap closing, F; graduation rate, C; improving at-risk K-3 readers, C; and prepared for success, F.

2016-17 components: achievement, D; progress, A; gap closing, F; graduation rate, D; K-3 literacy, D; and prepared for success, D.

ARCADIA

2017-18 letter grade: B

2017-18 components: achievement, C; progress, D; gap closing, A; graduation rate, A; improving at-risk K-3 readers, B; prepared for success, D.

2016-17 components: achievement, C; progress, D; gap closing, A; graduation rate, A; K-3 literacy, C; and prepared for success, C.

ELMWOOD

2017-18 letter grade: B

2017-18 components: achievement, C; progress, B; gap closing, A; graduation rate, A; improving at-risk K-3 readers, D; and prepared for success, D.

2016-17 components: achievement, C; progress, A; gap closing, B; graduation rate, A; K-3 literact, D; and prepared for success, D.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON

2017-18 letter grade: B

2017-18 components: achievement, C; progress, A; gap closing, B; graduation rate, A; improving at-risk K-3 readers, D; and prepared for success, C.

2016-17 components: achievement, C; progress, A; gap closing, D; graduation rate, A; K-3 literacy, C; and prepared for success C.

LAKOTA

2017-18 letter grade: C

2017-18 components: achievement, D; progress, B; gap closing, B; graduation rate, A; improving at-risk K-3 readers, F; and prepared for success, D.

2016-17 components: achievement, D; progress, B; gap closing, F; graduation rate, A; K-3 literacy, D; and prepared for success, D.

NEW RIEGEL

2017-18 letter grade: C

2017-18 components: achievement, C; progress, C; gap closing, B; graduation rate, A; improving at-risk K-3 readers, F; and prepared for success B.

2016-17 components: achievement, C; progress, B; gap closing, F; graduation rate, A; K-3 literacy, not rated; prepared for success, B.

OLD FORT

2017-18 letter grade: B

2017-18 components: achievement, C; progress, A; gap closing, B; graduation rate, A; improving at-risk K-3 readers, D; and prepared for success, C.

2016-17 components: achievement, D; progress, B; gap closing, F; graduation rate, A; K-3 literacy, D; and prepared for success, D.

VAN BUREN

2017-18 letter grade: C

2017-18 components: achievement, B; progress, D; gap closing, A; graduation rate, A; improving at-risk K-3 readers, D; and prepared for success, D.

2016-17 components: achievement, B; progress, D; gap closing, B; graduation rate, A; K-3 literacy, A; prepared for success, C.

