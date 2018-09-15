Public Record

Posted On Sat. Sep 15th, 2018
Fostoria

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at East Lytle Street and Columbus Avenue.

Thursday:

• Officer issued a warning for passing in a no passing zone following a traffic stop on Springville Avenue.

thefts

Friday:

• Complainant reported their vehicle was broken into while on Sycamore Street and three phones were stolen; requested extra patrol.

• Caller reported a vehicle was broken into on Columbus Avenue and change, a debit card and a pocket knife were taken; subjects were noted to still be in the area.

Thursday:

• A South Union Street complainant reported their vehicle was missing. Officers would be on the look out.

• Complainant reported a PlayStation 4, an XBox 360 and controllers for each were stolen from a Walnut Street residence.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Complainant reported two vicious canines were at large on multiple occasions near Park Avenue and Ebersole Boulevard. Officer spoke to the owner and advised of the complaint; noted the dog was not aggressive.

• Caller requested an officer for a juvenile outside with an adult on North Poplar Street.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Park Avenue.

• A Leonard Street complainant requested an officer regarding their neighbor’s dog. Officer was unable to make contact with the owner; would attempt later and advise about ordinance for dogs barking.

• Caller requested to speak with an officer in reference to unwanted phone calls.

• Caller advised of a disturbance between him, his cousin and two other male subjects at an East Lytle Street location. Subject stated his cousin took his debit card.

• Officers conducted building checks on North Countyline Street, East Tiffin Street, West Lytle Street,

• Complainant reported he caught two subjects looking into vehicles on Palmer Street. Officers would be on the look out.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office transferred a 9-1-1 call reporting a female subject being assaulted by a male subject on McLean Street. Female did not wish to provide a statement; parties were separated.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office advised of a possible suicidal male subject at North Grant Street and College Avenue; upon callback, they had located the subject.

Thursday:

• Complainant whose van was reportedly stolen stated he thought he saw it near East Jones and South Poplar streets. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller complained of loud music near East Fourth and South Main streets. Officer advised subject of the complaint; music would be turned down.

• Officer was out with an unoccupied vehicle near Perrysburg Road and Plaza Drive.

• Caller advised of several juveniles walking in the roadway near North Main and East Culbertson streets. Officer located juveniles walking on the sidewalk; no violations were observed.

• Caller reported an open door at a West South Street property. Officers secured the building.

• Officer checked the impound for a reportedly missing bike but it was not at the impound.

• An East High Street caller requested to speak with an officer about a missing item.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Caller stated his neighbors were in a verbal altercation near Union and Sullivan streets regarding mowing grass in the roadway. Deputy spoke to subject who was mowing the grass at a house for sale and a motorcyclist drove by when subjects “had words;” subject was removing grass from the roadway.

• A North Township Road 57 caller requested to speak with a deputy regarding a scam.

• Caller advised of a truck facing the wrong direction on Township Road 84. Deputy was unable to make contact with anyone; would come back later and try again.

Thursday:

• Complainant reported a vehicle break-in on West Township Road 158.

