Library offering outlet for homeschool families

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

School is back in session for most area students.

But for some, that doesn’t mean a classroom full of peers or a standardized curriculum.

According to the National Center for Education, about 37 percent of children ages 5-17 living in the state of Ohio were reportedly homeschooled in 2016-17. And officials believe that number is growing.

Kaubisch Memorial Public Library is offering an outlet for homeschooling families to come together to learn and share about this way of education.

Homeschool Happenings meets the first and third Thursday of every month from 10-11 a.m. in the youth department. The idea blossomed from a 10-year veteran of homeschooling, Alyssa Miller.

“I wanted to give them a safe place to learn and grow,” she said, explaining she’s been homeschooling her children for 10 years. “I noticed an increase in homeschooling families at the library and thought this would be a good place for feedback from each other.”

The first meeting, which took place Sept. 6, served as a way for families and library staff to brainstorm ideas and express what they would like their child(ren) to get out of the program.

Families gathered and bounced ideas off of each other while their children either sat with them or played with Legos.

Ideas for programming included art, STEM activities, sports or physical education activities, safety, first aid, nature, weather, history, government and more. Miller said she hopes to be able to reach out to different organizations or businesses in town to provide a more involved, hands-on educational piece.

One parent said she hopes her daughter will receive education in areas or subjects where she lacks. While they enjoy hunting and being in nature, history isn’t really their strong suit. They expressed an interest in taking field trips to local history museums.

Another parent voiced a desire to teach their child life skills and things they’ll need to know when growing up.

“We need to allow our children to get back to education and the fundamentals of education,” he said. “That’s really what we’re doing here: getting back to life skills like budgeting and mowing a lawn.”

“That’s what I love about homeschool,” Miller added. “You can tailor it to the kids’ interests and needs.”

She explained how her one son isn’t interested in going college; rather, he’d like to enter into a trade after receiving his diploma.

“He’s naturally gifted. He’s built a computer. So we focus on how to foster that,” she said. “What do they like? What are they interested in? We gear their curriculum with that end in mind.”

For another family, it was the social aspect, finding a place for their children to meet other kids as well as a place for them to meet other families while their child learns social skills.

Miller said she expects the group to grow to include more homeschooling families who provide more input and program ideas.

“It’s a great opportunity for kids to get to know one another,” Miller said. “But it’s also an important resource for families in that it gives them support. Often they wonder, ‘Am I doing enough?’ ‘Am I doing this right?’ And here they get that support and encouragement.”

Homeschool Happenings does not replace everyday homeschool instruction but will serve as a supplemental learning environment for families to attend programming and give their child additional education options.

The program is open to any homeschooling family and is free of charge.

The next meeting of Homeschool Happenings will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in the youth department at the library. For more information, call 419-435-2813.

