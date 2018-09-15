Facebook post causes panic

Posted On Sat. Sep 15th, 2018
By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

One person’s trip to run some errands turned into an all-out community panic due to speculation and a lot of misinformed Facebook postings.

“We got a call from a woman who feared her children had been taken by a relative,” Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said of the incident that unfolded late Friday afternoon.

The mother had left her two children with a relative and when she returned home, the relative and children were not there. The relative did not answer their phone when the mother called and she became concerned, Loreno explained.

Police began looking for the relative, leaving messages at the places they were known to frequent. The message left was simple: Please call the police department, Loreno said.

“Initially the relative was not answering their phone. We finally got a hold of them and told the relative, ‘you need to get the kids home now, their mom is worried.'”

Loreno said the relative was watching the children and had taken the kids with them to run some errands. After the police made contact, the relative took the children home right away.

“We never identified the situation as a kidnapping,” Loreno said.

But by the time the children were back home with their mother, Facebook had run rampant with posts about a little girl being kidnapped in the downtown area.

“Our dispatch was blowing up with concerned people,” Loreno said.

“This is a prime example of people posting misinformation on Facebook and causing a panic in the community,” the police chief said.

“The children are home with mom and they are safe. They were always safe,” he said, adding, “You can’t always trust what others are posting on Facebook.”

