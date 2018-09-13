Supplying supplies

SCOTT SCHERF / the Review Times

Angel Bentz, director of environmental services at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, along with, at left, Janet Dickman, executive assistant, sort through school supplies collected as part of the annual drive by the Fostoria United Way, Fostoria City Schools, Kroger and the Review Times. Supplies collected from the sponsors at there locations along with Key Bank in Fostoria were distributed to Fostoria City and St. Wendelin Catholic schools.

Comments

comments