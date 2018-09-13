Supplying supplies

Posted On Thu. Sep 13th, 2018
SCOTT SCHERF / the Review Times

Angel Bentz, director of environmental services at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, along with, at left, Janet Dickman, executive assistant, sort through school supplies collected as part of the annual drive by the Fostoria United Way, Fostoria City Schools, Kroger and the Review Times. Supplies collected from the sponsors at there locations along with Key Bank in Fostoria were distributed to Fostoria City and St. Wendelin Catholic schools.

Thursday's Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday's Games Blanchard Valley Conference Arcadia at Hopewell-Loudon Arlington at Cory-Rawson Leipsic at Van Buren
Posted On 12 Sep 2018
Prep football: NBC play starts for FHS

By SCOTT COTTOS STAFF WRITER On to the next. Fostoria High School's football team had a short time to enjoy its first win of the 2018
Posted On 12 Sep 2018
Junior high volleyball: H-L gains sweep

Hopewell-Loudon's seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams each improved to 5-1 overall with a pair of wins over North Baltimore on
Posted On 12 Sep 2018
