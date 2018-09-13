Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported a two-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of 42nd Street at 3:30 p.m.

arrests

Wednesday:

• Rueben David Maya was taken into custody on a warrant out of Wyandot County following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

Tuesday:

• Justin D. Brown was arrested on warrants out of Hancock County, Findlay and Carey.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop at Center and South Poplar streets.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop at North Countyline and West Fremont streets.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at East Center and South Poplar streets.

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop at Findlay and West Fourth streets.

• Officer issued a citation for a traffic violation following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Subject came on station to report a missing phone; was last seen near North Vine Street and Gray Park Drive.

• Subject came on station to report a missing phone last seen near South Union and West Fourth streets.

• Caller reported someone stole a couple of keys and a social security card out of his unlocked vehicle while on Sycamore Street.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 call with two juveniles talking but wouldn’t get an adult. Officer spoke to subjects at a Cherry Street address; everything was OK; juveniles were just playing with the phone.

• Subject came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding his wife being missing. Officers would be on the look out for her vehicle and would attempt to ping her phone.

• Complainant reported a male was looking into vehicles on Walnut Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller reported lights on in a condemned residence at McDougal and North Town streets.

• Officer located a vehicle with an open door on West Tiffin Street; vehicle was secured and keys were brought to the station; contacted the owner.

• Officers conducted building checks on North Main Street, North Countyline Street,

• Officer located a book bag on West North Street.

• A South Poplar Street caller requested an officer conduct a walk through of his property.

• Complainant requested an officer check the outside of his Palmer Street home and property as he thought he heard someone tapping on the windows. Officer was unable to locate anyone.

• Caller reported a disturbance on Taft Boulevard. All parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported a disturbance between a male and female in a parking lot on West High Street.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on East Clark Street.

• Complainant requested an officer as a female was making comments to a juvenile at a North Countyline Street location; reported subject was harassing the juvenile at a bus stop.

• Caller requested an officer for a vehicle jump on North Union Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller reported a down wire at South Union and West Crocker streets. Wire was removed from the roadway.

• Subject came on station requesting an officer stand by for a custody exchange. Male didn’t answer the door and his phone was turned off; female was advised of her options.

Seneca County

citations

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Caller reported seeing a dead bald eagle on the roadway near West County Road 592 and North Township Road 135; Ohio Department of Natural Resources requested a deputy verify. Deputy noted it was not a bald eagle.

Tuesday:

• Caller requested a welfare check on his juvenile son at a Sullivan Street address in Bettsville as he had not heard from him. Deputy spoke with the juvenile who was fine.

