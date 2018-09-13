Miracle League All-Star Celebration this weekend

Posted On Thu. Sep 13th, 2018
Findlay has been selected as the host of the inaugural Miracle League All-Star Celebration to be held this weekend at the Blanchard Valley Health System Miracle Park.

A total of 90 Miracle League All-Star players from around the U.S. and Canada plus 60 Miracle League directors will participate in this first-time event.

Events begin Friday with a street party/meet and greet for players, families, and directors at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. Four All-Star baseball games will be played Saturday at Miracle Park, 3430 N. Main St., beginning at 9 a.m.

Saturday evening, an All-Star gala will be at the Hancock Hotel downtown.

Miracle Park, a custom baseball field with a cushioned, rubberized surface, allows players with disabilities to play baseball.

Miracle League of Findlay players regularly compete at the park, which opened in 2016 at the Marathon Diamonds.The field features wheelchair- and walker-accessible dugouts and a flat surface that eliminates barriers to players with restricted mobility or visual impairments.

Players have disabilities including Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, Rett syndrome, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The $1.6 million park, which was paid for entirely by public and private donations, also features an inclusive playground.Miracle Park was expanded this year in preparation for the All-Star weekend.

The $200,000 expansion included an additional 2,000 square feet of playground surface for children ages 1 to 4, a pavilion, bleachers, two accessible picnic tables and landscaping.

