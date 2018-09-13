Getting ready for the weekend

Fostoria firefighters spent some time Tuesday washing and polishing the 1941 Seagrave Fire Apparatus Ladder truck at the Fostoria Historical Society in preparation for this weekend’s Allen Car Centennial celebration in downtown Fostoria. All three of the Fostoria Area Historical Society’s museums — Fostoria Museum, 123 W. North St.; Foster’s Museum, 105 N. Main St.; and the History Corner, 123 N. Main St. — will be open throughout the day showing off artifacts from Fostoria’s past. The downtown festival will also include an antique show and flea market at the YMCA Annex, 125 W. North St., as well as an auto show along Main Street from 12-4 p.m. The main event of the evening will be period drinks, featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from the 1920s, as well as live musical entertainment by The Singamajigs, a lady barbershop group. The Bourbon Affair, Findlay, will provide the libations under a tent on West North Street next to the museum from 6-10 p.m. Today is the last day to purchase tickets which cost $40 apiece and includes two 1920s-style cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, as well as a seat at a high table where ticketholders will enjoy the Jazz Age music. Guests are encouraged to dress in clothing from the ’20s. A total of 125 tickets are being sold at the Fostoria Senior Citizens Center, 125 W. North St., from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

