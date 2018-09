Wesley Commons and Wesley Village will host their annual Crafts & Treasures sale Thursday and Friday on the Wesley Campus on Stinchcomb Drive.

Tables will be set up in the Village community room and on patios and lawns at the Commons.

Shoppers will find hand-crafted cards, pictures painted on wood, primitive items, household items, books, jewelry, Christmas items and more.

The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

